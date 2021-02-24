Sim Racing: BMW Motorsport Media Guide ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

February 24, 2021

BMW i Andretti Motorsport is set to contest its third season as a works team in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which has achieved official FIA World Championship status for the first time ahead of its seventh season.

BMW i Andretti Motorsport will be competing with BMW iFE.21s. Their core is the BMW i drivetrain Racing eDrive03, which is a result of unprecedented close collaboration between production and motorsport engineers. The technology transfer between motorsport and production development is more intensive in the Formula E project than ever before in the history of BMW.

 

Maximilian Günther will once again be appearing in the #28 car. Jake Dennis will take over the cockpit of the #27 car as he celebrates his Formula E debut at the first races in Diriyah.

 

The BMW Motorsport media guide provides detailed information on the technology behind the BMW i drivetrain and the BMW iFE.21, as well as background stories on the technology transfer between motor racing and production development, the BMW i Andretti Motorsport Team and the drivers. It is updated with facts and figures on the respective event after each race weekend.

