‘Soft landing’ for Pirelli at Donington Park for the fifth WorldSBK round

TYRE OPTIONS FOR THIS CIRCUIT The fifth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship will take place next weekend at the British circuit of Donington Park , located next to East Midlands Airport, formerly RAF Castle Donington. Pirelli has decided to ’land’ on this circuit with their softer solutions, almost exclusively of the production range: for the rear there will be SCX, SC0 and SCQ , the latter usable only during qualifying and the Superpole Race, while for the front , the soft standard SC1 will be joined once again by the development SC1 A0674 .

class, which raced on this track last time in 2019: . The young riders will represent the third and last class on the field, considering that the WorldSSP300 riders are absent in this round and will be back in action at the next round in the Czech Republic. Built more than 90 years ago, in 1931, the Donington Park Circuit is located in the East Midlands near Sherwood Forest. It is a mixed track with fast parts and different ‘up and down’ flowing corners (eg Hollywood) and other slower ones with curves that alternate with straights, which require sudden braking and acceleration. At the exit of curve 8, Coppice, the highest acceleration is reached at the exit of the curve, while in the two medium curves, Old Hairpin and McLeans Corner, it never drops below 100 kph. For more details on tyres allocation for the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes, please refer to the technical data sheets attached to this press release. GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “Following the intense development work carried out in Misano, at Donington we are back with a more classic tyre allocation with all range solutions, except for the front SC1 A0674 which is not new to the teams as it has already been taken to all rounds this year. We know the Donington Park circuit very well because we have raced there different times both in the WorldSBK and in the British Superbike series, which is itself a Pirelli single tyre championship, and last year we had already successfully focused on the softer solutions in the range. If the temperatures allow it, the SCX will almost certainly be the most popular choice for the rear, but the SC0 can still be a valid option”.