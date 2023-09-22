Strong return to action at WorldSBK Motorland Aragon

Consistent Opening Day for Aegerter and Gardner in Aragon

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner returned to action on 22nd September at Motorland Aragon, showing consistent speed to finish ninth and 12th on combined times.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha pair were looking to build confidence in the morning’s Free Practice 1, clocking laps for the first time on the Spanish circuit on their Yamaha R1 machines. It was a learning curve for both riders, and they crossed the line in 11th (1’51.937) and 18th (1’52.605) respectively.

Later, in the afternoon Free Practice 2, Aegerter and Gardner managed to go faster and improve their feelings. The Swiss rider showed strong progress, eventually finishing eighth (1’50.960), 0.977s quicker than his previous best lap time. On the other side of the garage, the #87 consistently made progress in the 45-minute session to cross the line in 12th (1’51.155), which meant being 1.450s faster compared to the morning.

Dominique Aegerter: P9 – 1’50.960

“It’s nice to ride in Aragon, a different track than what we’re used to. Our opening day was strong, even though we’re aware we’ve still got a lot of work to do. The gap to the guys in front is a bit high, but we’ll work very hard to find good settings. I think we can use a bit more grip and turning to be stronger, I’m confident we’ll be able to, so we’re hoping for more sun tomorrow and a nice qualifying.”

Remy Gardner: P12 – 1’51.155

“Not the easiest day, but we managed to make a good improvement from Free Practice 1 to Free Practice 2. I felt much better and we showed strong progress. Hopefully we can find one more step tomorrow, especially in stopping the bike a bit better and turning under acceleration, I’m confident I can build a solid Saturday.”