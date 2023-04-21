Strong winds blow at iconic TT Circuit Assen WorldSBK

Brilliant Opening Day in Assen for Aegerter and Gardner

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner returned to action on April 21st at the iconic TT Circuit Assen, finishing 4th and 5th on combined times.

Despite low track temperatures and strong winds, the GYTR GRT Yamaha pair enjoyed dry runs throughout their Friday in the Netherlands. In the first Free Practice session, Gardner and Aegerter showed strong pace on their Yamaha R1 machines, placing themselves in 3rd (1’35.176) and 10th (1’35.558) respectively.

In the afternoon’s Free Practice 2, both riders were able to improve their performance. Although primarily focusing on long-distance runs, where both appeared to have solid race pace, Aegerter and Gardner managed to put in quick laps and place their names inside the Top 5. The Swiss rider finished 4th with a solid 1’34.600, while the Australian was just behind with a 1’34.713.

Dominique Aegerter: P4 – 1’34.600

“It was definitely a good start to the weekend, and that’s important. We know very well that we’re still in a learning process and there are still a lot of things to get used to. Today we tried all the tyres we have, and it’ll be tough to make a choice for tomorrow’s race and it will depend on the conditions. It will be a long race, but our pace is not too bad. We’ll keep working very hard to be ready for Superpole and Race 1.”

Remy Gardner: P5 – 1’34.713

“That was a good Friday, we managed to have pace with used tyres. We’re conscious that there are still some areas to work on, and we’ll analyse everything with our guys to be ready for the Superpole and the race. The tyre choice will be tough, but let’s see what tomorrow brings and what happens.”