Successful surgery for Jorge Martín

February 27, 2025 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Successful surgery for Jorge Martín

Jorge Martín’s surgery was successfully completed. The MotoGP World Champion had suffered a complex fracture of the radius, some carpal bones on the left side and an ipsilateral calcaneal fracture during a training session.

Jorge Martín has undergone surgery at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona by Professor Mir and his team. The procedure was completed successfully, with the implantation of two screws at the level of the radius fracture and one at the level of the left scaphoid for stabilization and to facilitate the healing process. Surgery was done via a percutaneous approach with arthroscopic assistance.

In the coming days, the prognosis will be evaluated on the basis of Jorge’s clinical condition.

2025 Newest Bike Reviews

LATEST 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides
About Michael Le Pard 11448 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

Related Articles