Successful surgery for Jorge Martín

Jorge Martín’s surgery was successfully completed. The MotoGP World Champion had suffered a complex fracture of the radius, some carpal bones on the left side and an ipsilateral calcaneal fracture during a training session.

Jorge Martín has undergone surgery at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona by Professor Mir and his team. The procedure was completed successfully, with the implantation of two screws at the level of the radius fracture and one at the level of the left scaphoid for stabilization and to facilitate the healing process. Surgery was done via a percutaneous approach with arthroscopic assistance.

In the coming days, the prognosis will be evaluated on the basis of Jorge’s clinical condition.