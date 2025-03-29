Superbike World Championship lands in Europe at Portimao circuit

March 29, 2025 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Superbike World Championship lands in Europe at Portimao circuit

After the stunning debut weekend in Australia, which included Niccolò Bulega‘s hat trick and Alvaro Bautista‘s second-place finish, which completed the 1-2 on Sunday, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team arrives in Europe, at the Portimao circuit, for the #PortugueseWorldSBK.

Nicolò Bulega will tackle the second round of the 2025 WorldSBK season to maintain his championship lead (26-point lead over his teammate).

Alvaro Bautista is looking to return to victory at the circuit that saw him score a fantastic hat trick in the 2023 season.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)
“I am happy to race at Portimao on a track I like. We have a lot of work to do because our rivals have proven to be very fast on this circuit. During the last test we gathered important indications but it’s clear that we still have to improve a bit. It will be a tough weekend, but the weather will be good: we’ll do everything possible to get the best results”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)
“Finally, we are back racing after more than a month of stop. The Portimao track is beautiful but also very difficult regarding bike setup. Last year, we had a good feeling there, and during the weekend in Australia, we found a good base for the bike’s set-up. The tests went quite well, even though the weather conditions were not the best. The important thing is to enjoy ourselves, without pressure on the result. We need to focus on the work, including tyre choice”.

2026 Newest Bike Reviews

TMW 2026 Motorcycle Model Review Guides
About Michael Le Pard 11535 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

Related Articles