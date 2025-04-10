Bloss & Beta’s Best Finish in Supercross The twelfth round of the Supercross season was a mudder in Foxborough. Conditions were sloppy, sticky, and overall tough. It was a battle just to survive the round. In the first heat race, Mitchell Oldenburg was out of the gates quickly, positioning himself in fifth place after the first turn. After lap two he made up a place into fourth position and managed to keep it there to the finish to transfer to the main. In the second heat race, Benny Bloss was in ninth place after the first lap. His smooth riding was key to him making several passes to finish fourth place in his heat race. In the main event, Mitchell got out to ninth place off the start while Benny was in fourteenth after one lap. After a few laps, Oldenburg made his way up to sixth place with some strong riding. Unfortunately, Mitchell would be a victim of the mud getting stuck multiple times, ruining his night and a good result on the round. Meanwhile, Benny had to pit early in the race for new goggles which cost him a few places. But after that, Bloss was on a charge. He made up nine places within five minutes. Then over the last remaining laps, Bloss made passes to climb up into seventh place where he would finish the night and secure his third straight top-ten finish in the series.