The twelfth round of the Supercross season was a mudder in Foxborough. Conditions were sloppy, sticky, and overall tough. It was a battle just to survive the round. In the first heat race, Mitchell Oldenburg was out of the gates quickly, positioning himself in fifth place after the first turn. After lap two he made up a place into fourth position and managed to keep it there to the finish to transfer to the main. In the second heat race, Benny Bloss was in ninth place after the first lap. His smooth riding was key to him making several passes to finish fourth place in his heat race. In the main event, Mitchell got out to ninth place off the start while Benny was in fourteenth after one lap. After a few laps, Oldenburg made his way up to sixth place with some strong riding. Unfortunately, Mitchell would be a victim of the mud getting stuck multiple times, ruining his night and a good result on the round. Meanwhile, Benny had to pit early in the race for new goggles which cost him a few places. But after that, Bloss was on a charge. He made up nine places within five minutes. Then over the last remaining laps, Bloss made passes to climb up into seventh place where he would finish the night and secure his third straight top-ten finish in the series.
Results:
Benny Bloss » 7th Place » 450 SX
Mitchell Oldenburg » 20th Place » 450 SX
Factory 450 RX
“I had an absolute blast in the mud. The bike ran great with no issues. A season’s best seventh place. I definitely had speed to finish better but happy with the result after a pit stop and a couple of crashes. I’m looking forward to another one in Philly!”
Factory 450 RX
“I’m going to put Foxborough in the rearview and not look back. I had an unfortunate result Saturday night, but the mud can be like that sometimes. The real MVP is my mechanic Taylor for having to get that bike cleaned up.”
