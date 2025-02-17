Top Five Heat Race, LCQ Win – Factory Beta The Supercross Series headed east to Tampa Bay for its fifth round. The track was super technical with a couple of sand sections that were quite treacherous and responsible for wreaking havoc on a good portion of the field. Beta Factory riders Benny Bloss and Mithcell Oldenburg were both in the second heat race and got great starts off the line. Bloss and Oldenburg were side by side really tight on the inside of the first turn and both held their position there. Oldenburg was able to squeeze through into second place and was running there for the first few laps. He was putting a little distance between him and the field until a mistake in the sand section threw him off the bike. That dropped him down to seventeenth place. He would put a charge on to move up into tenth place but was one position out of transferring to the main. Bloss in the heat race was seventh at the start and rode a solid race making a couple of passes to finish in fifth place and easily transfer to the main. In the Last Chance Qualifier, Oldenburg had another great start that had him in fourth after the first lap. Then quickly made passes to get into second place and was right on the back tire of the leader. He found his opportunity to get by with a great pass that would put him in the lead with a couple of laps left in the moto and he would hold on to finish in first place to transfer to the main. In the main event, both riders got middle-of-the-pack starts and were running in twelfth and thirteenth after a few laps. The difficulty of the track kept them from making up much ground in the main event and they would finish within a spot of where they started. Oldenburg was one place off a top-ten finish and Bloss would finish the night in thirteenth place.