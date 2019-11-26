TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR CONTINUES WORK TOWARDS 2020 IN JEREZ

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 25.

Joan Mir: 3rd – 1:38.012 (+ 0.881)

Alex Rins: 4th – 1:38.089 (+ 0.958)

Sylvain Guintoli: 16th – 1:39.148 (+ 2.017)

Team SUZUKI ECSTAR headed down south and took to the track again less than a week after the Valencia Test, this time at the circuit of Jerez.

Alex Rins and Joan Mir were joined by Sylvain Guintoli and the rest of the test team as they continued their preparations for the 2020 season. The majority of the track action was spent as a continuation of the Valencia Test; comparing the 2019 and 2020 engine specifications. They also worked on electronics and general set-up, with a view to building up the package ahead of the Sepang Test in February. Guintoli also spent some time with a new swing arm and adjusting other aspects of the chassis.

Mir finished the session in 3rd place, having done 56 laps, while Rins was just behind in 4th, completing 69 laps. Sylvain Guintoli closed the session 16th with a total of 63 laps.

Davide Brivio:

“Today has been good. It’s very important to use this test to check our 2020 engine spec. at a different circuit, and we were able to try some different settings too. The riders gave us positive feedback, and we were able to confirm the initial feelings from Valencia. We tried to get all of the most important things done today incase tomorrow is too wet.”

Joan Mir:

“I’m really happy because I felt we made some improvements today. We focused on the engine and also on electronics; I also tried some new parts which helped my feel even more. I’m feeling comfortable and happy with the bike. Let’s hope the weather will be OK tomorrow so we can continue this good work.”

Alex Rins:

“Today’s test session went quite well. We tried the same things as in Valencia, like the 2020 engine spec., and we confirmed our initial findings. Tomorrow we’ll try a few more things regarding the set-up. We had some more plans for today, such as trying a fast lap with the new tyre, but unfortunately the rain arrived this afternoon and that hampered our progress.”

Sylvain Guintoli:

“Today we worked on next year’s engine, as well as some chassis work such as the swing arm. I also did some long runs and tried the new spec. Michelin rear tyre, which I found to be very good. My lap times were strong today, I did my best lap of Jerez today. Looking forward to tomorrow, fingers crossed conditions are OK.”

Jerez Test – Day 1 Results:

1. VIÑALES, Maverick Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:37.131

2. QUARTARARO, Fabio Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:37.885 0.754 / 0.754

3. MIR, Joan Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:38.012 0.881 / 0.127

4. RINS, Alex Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:38.089 0.958 / 0.077

5. MORBIDELLI, Franco Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:38.117 0.986 / 0.028

6. MARQUEZ, Marc Repsol Honda Team 1:38.227 1.096 / 0.110

7. CRUTCHLOW, Cal LCR Honda CASTROL 1:38.253 1.122 / 0.026

8. ESPARGARO, Pol Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:38.348 1.217 / 0.095

9. PETRUCCI, Danilo Ducati Team 1:38.358 1.227 / 0.010

10. DOVIZIOSO, Andrea Ducati Team 1:38.474 1.343 / 0.116

11. MILLER, Jack Pramac Racing 1:38.492 1.361 / 0.018

12. ESPARGARO, Aleix Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:38.500 1.369 / 0.008

13. IANNONE, Andrea Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:38.751 1.620 / 0.251

14. ROSSI, Valentino Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:38.759 1.628 / 0.008

15. RABAT, Tito Reale Avintia Racing 1:39.103 1.972 / 0.344

16. GUINTOLI, Sylvain Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:39.148 2.017 / 0.045

17. MARQUEZ, Alex Repsol Honda Team 1:39.413 2.282 / 0.265

18. SMITH, Bradley Aprilia Factory Racing 1:39.588 2.457 / 0.175

19. PIRRO, Michele Pramac Racing 1:39.652 2.521 / 0.064

20. LECUONA, Iker Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:39.933 2.802 / 0.281

21. BINDER, Brad Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:39.980 2.849 / 0.047

22. GRANADO, Eric Reale Avintia Racing 1:43.056 5.925 / 3.076

NC PEDROSA, Dani Red Bull KTM Tech 3