The Aprilia Tuareg Racing season 2025 has officially been presented

The 2025 season of the Aprilia Tuareg Racing Team was officially presented at the EICMA Riding Fest at the Misano World Circuit. This event offered a sneak preview of Aprilia Racing’s 2025 off-road project and featured official riders Jacopo Cerutti, Francesco Montanari and Marco Menichini, who were joined by Team Manager Vittoriano Guareschi. In 2024, the Aprilia Tuareg, developed in collaboration with GCorse by the Guareschi brothers, dominated the rally raid scene, both nationally and internationally. Notable successes include winning the G-1000 class at the Motorally, the M6 class at the Hellas Rally Raid and the multi-cylinder class at the Baja Aragón. These successes were further complemented by the historic triumph in the 2025 Africa Eco Race, held at the beginning of the year, where Jacopo Cerutti secured his second consecutive victory in this African rally. These results testify to the competitiveness, reliability, and exceptional performance level of the Aprilia Tuareg Rally on all types of terrain, with the aim of reaffirming their dominance in major rally raids for 2025. The successes achieved further strengthen Aprilia Racing’s ‘Back to Africa’ project. Just a few years since its inception, the project has already reached significant milestones thanks to the combination of experience gained in world competitions and Aprilia Racing’s continuous technical evolution. The 2025 calendar features a packed schedule of events. The Italian Motorally Championship started in April in Riotorto, where Jacopo Cerutti dominated the G-1000 class by winning both days. Meanwhile Marco Menichini secured victory on the final day in the GPX class, which is reserved for strictly stock motorcycles. A notable addition to this season’s calendar is participation in two events of the European Championship, specifically the TT European Rally Cup, first at the Hellas Rally Raid in Greece, which will take place from May 26th to June 1st, and then in Romania, from July 11th to 19th. These events are key steps in preparation for the season’s main goal: the highly anticipated Africa Eco Race. This year, it will start a month later than usual, from 24 January to 7 February 2026. JACOPO CERUTTI

“The goals for 2025 are to win the Italian Motorally again, perform well in the overall class, and do very well in the European Championship. In my opinion, we can also aim to win there. Additionally, we intend to prepare as thoroughly as possible for the Africa Eco Race 2026, which will take place a month later this year. There will undoubtedly be more competitive riders, making it an even greater challenge. We will also focus on developing the Tuareg Rally, which is already at a very high level, with the aim of improving it further.” FRANCESCO MONTANARI

“For the Italian Championship, my goal is to perform better than last year and compete for the top positions. As for the international races, the goal is to improve on last year’s results in both Romania and the Hellas Rally. This season’s work will still focus on developing the Tuareg Rally, with the aim of achieving better results. I am doing my best, especially in training.” MARCO MENICHINI

“We are excited for the 2025 season. The goal is to aim for the title in the Italian Motorally in the GPX class, a completely new category for me, but one in which we started off strong: in the first stage, I finished fourth on Saturday and first on Sunday. During the 2025 season, we will also be participating in various international races. My goals in these competitions are to gain as much experience as possible, try to perform well, and be consistent, so that we can be fully prepared for the challenge in the desert of the Africa Eco Race 2026 in January. These races will also help me and the team to develop and improve the Tuareg Rally. Although it is already very high-performing, we will try to refine it even further.”