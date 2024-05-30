The circuit absolutely everyone wants to race at glorious Road America venue

Its 4.04 miles have played host to some of the most iconic races in MotoAmerica history, and Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati riders Loris Baz and Josh Herrin will be hoping to write another chapter in 2024 with a Ducati race victory or two.

Road America is the longest track on the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship calendar. Its huge straights and fast sweeping corners are ideally suited to the strengths of the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R.

Herrin and Baz will thus be looking for nothing less than the podium as America’s best descend on one of the world’s most picturesque racing venues.

Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#76)

“This track is something special,” Baz said. “The first time I went there in 2021, I absolutely loved it. It reminded me of all the famous racetracks around the world, like Monza and Mugello in Italy and Laguna Seca in America—those places have that special feeling, and Road America is the same.”

“It’s a great track for our Panigale V4 R. We’ve targeted a few little things to improve on the bike and I’m feeling good, even after the mishap in race two at Barber. I was a little beaten up after that one, but I’m grateful that my girlfriend is a physiotherapist! I’m all good now and ready to let the Panigale V4 R rip at Road America.”

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#2)

“I am super excited to go to Road America this weekend,” said Herrin. “I’m especially keen to get going after a difficult start to the season at Road Atlanta and Barber. Road America is an excellent track for the V4 R. It has a fast and flowing layout, and I can’t wait to listen to the bike sing through the walls heading into Canada Corner!”

Action for round three of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will commence on Friday, May 31 at 8:30 a.m. CDT, with Herrin and Baz first taking to the track for Free Practice 1 at 11:15 a.m. CDT.

Race one for the Superbike category kicks off at 3:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday, June 1, with race two scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday, June 2.