The circuit absolutely everyone wants to race at glorious Road America venue

|It’s game on for Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati teammates Josh Herrin and Loris Baz as MotoAmerica heads to Road America.
|Sunnyvale, Calif., May 29, 2024 — Think motorcycle racing in North America and one of the circuits absolutely everyone wants to race at is the glorious Road America venue, located about an hour’s drive north of Milwaukee in Wisconsin.
Its 4.04 miles have played host to some of the most iconic races in MotoAmerica history, and Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati riders Loris Baz and Josh Herrin will be hoping to write another chapter in 2024 with a Ducati race victory or two.
Road America is the longest track on the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship calendar. Its huge straights and fast sweeping corners are ideally suited to the strengths of the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R.
Herrin and Baz will thus be looking for nothing less than the podium as America’s best descend on one of the world’s most picturesque racing venues.
Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#76)
“It’s a great track for our Panigale V4 R. We’ve targeted a few little things to improve on the bike and I’m feeling good, even after the mishap in race two at Barber. I was a little beaten up after that one, but I’m grateful that my girlfriend is a physiotherapist! I’m all good now and ready to let the Panigale V4 R rip at Road America.”
Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#2)
Action for round three of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will commence on Friday, May 31 at 8:30 a.m. CDT, with Herrin and Baz first taking to the track for Free Practice 1 at 11:15 a.m. CDT.
Race one for the Superbike category kicks off at 3:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday, June 1, with race two scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday, June 2.