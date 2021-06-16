The Ducati Lenovo Team arrives in Germany for MotoGP Sachsenring

The Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to return to action for the eighth round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, the Grand Prix of Germany, scheduled for this Sunday at the famous Sachsenring circuit near Chemnitz.

The twisty Saxon track, the shortest in the Championship with its 3.7 km, has been on the calendar since 1998 and has hosted MotoGP for 22 consecutive years, missing only last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the past editions of the German GP, Ducati has triumphed on just one occasion, in 2008 with Casey Stoner, while it has taken five podium finishes in total at the Sachsenring, the most recent in 2016 with Andrea Dovizioso (third).

After a solid weekend in Catalunya, where he finished third, Jack Miller arrives in Germany determined to get closer to the top of the overall standings, where he currently sits third, 25 points behind leader Quartararo. Francesco Bagnaia, fourth 2 points behind his teammate, will aim to return fighting for the top positions.

After the first seven rounds of the 2021 season, Ducati is tied for second in the Constructors’ Championship, while the Ducati Lenovo Team is second in the Teams’ classification.

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (90 points)

“After almost two years, we’re back racing in Germany, at the Sachsenring. It’s a very peculiar track, and it’s also one of the shortest on the calendar. Ducati isn’t one of the favourites at this circuit, but this year we’ve managed to be competitive even on tracks that should have been difficult for us. We’ve had another good weekend at Catalunya, and my feeling with the Desmosedici GP continues to be very good, so I’m confident that I can fight for another good result at this Grand Prix”.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (88 points)

“We’re at the eighth round of the season and the penultimate race before the summer break. It’s a crucial moment for the Championship, and it will be crucial to get a good result this weekend. Sachsenring is definitely not one of the best tracks for our bike’s specifications, but I am confident that we can do well this year. As always, it will be important to be competitive right from the start of the weekend! I can’t wait to get right back to work with my team”.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will take to the track for the first free practice session in Germany on Friday 18th June at 9:55 am local time (CEST).

Circuit information

Country: Germany

Name: Sachsenring

Circuit record: M. Márquez (Honda), 1:20.195 (164.7 km/h) – 2019

Best lap: M. Márquez (Honda), 1:21.228 (162.6 km/h) -2019

Top speed: Dovizioso (Ducati), 298.2 km/h – 2015

Track length: 3.700 km

Race distance: 30 laps (110.1 km)

Corners: 13 (10 left, 3 right)

2019 Results

Podium: 1° M. Márquez (Honda), 2° Viñales (Yamaha), 3° Crutchlow (Honda)

Pole Position: M. Márquez (Honda), 1:20.195 (164.7 km/h)

Rider Information

Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs started: 161 (106 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First Win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs started: 141 (36 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (MotoGP), Qatar 2013 (MotoGP)

Wins: 10 (8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First Win: Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 8 (1 MotoGP, 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3), Qatar 2021 (MotoGP)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)

Championship Information

Riders’ standings

Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 2º (143 points)

Teams’ standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 2º (178 points)