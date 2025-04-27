The European stages at the start for the Ducati Lenovo Team in Jerez de la Frontera

Following the 1-2 in Qatar, Marc Màrquez and Francesco Bagnaia are at work in Jerez de la Frontera for the first European weekend of the MotoGP S25. A track, the Spanish one, capable of enhancing the technical characteristics of the Desmosedici GP with 5 Ducati victories, 4 of which in the last 4 years and three consecutive seals by Bagnaia in the last three editions (’06 Capirossi, ’21 Miller, ’22 ’23 ’24 Bagnaia).

Back as leader in the general standings after the P1 in the Sprint and in the GP in Qatar and winner in Andalusia three times, Marc is working to continue the streak of positive results that has characterized the start of the season. Second last year in the Sunday race – his first podium on the Ducati Desmosedici GP of his career – he is ready to be among the protagonists in front of the Spanish crowd.

Positive feelings also for Pecco, undefeated in Jerez in the last 3 years and really solid in Qatar with an excellent final P2 after a difficult qualifying. Ever more comfortable aboard the Desmosedici GP, he aims to keep up the pace of the fastest.

First appointment on the track for both, Friday April 25th at 10.45 local time for the first free practice session.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (123 points)

“The Spanish GP in Jerez is always special, the first race in front of the Spanish fans of the season. I’m happy, it will be a challenging weekend. In Qatar we were strong, we worked well and we achieved the maximum result on a track where, at least on paper, I thought I would struggle more. Here I scored my first podium with Ducati, last year, after a great duel with Pecco, who is really fast here, and I can’t wait to get on the track”.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (97 points)

“I have achieved a lot here in Jerez in the last three years and I am happy to return for the GP. We have always been very fast and we have achieved the maximum result in the last seasons. In Qatar, we straightened out a weekend that after qualifying, seemed really complicated. Another important podium and increasingly better riding sensations”.

Circuit Information

Country: Spain

Name: Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto

Fastest lap: F. Bagnaia (Ducati), 01:37.449 (163.3 km/h) – 2024

Circuit record: F. Bagnaia (Ducati), 01:36.025 (165.8 km/h) – 2024

Maximum speed: J. Zarco (Ducati), 300,8 km/h – 2021

Track length: 4.42 km

Sprint race distance: 12 giri (53.04 km)

Race distance: 25 giri (110,58 km)

Turns: 13 (8 a destra, 5 a sinistra)

2024 Results

GP Podium: 1° Bagnaia (Ducati); 2° M. Márquez (Ducati), 3° Bezzecchi (Ducati)

Pole Position: M. Márquez (Ducati), 01:46.773 (149.1 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Acosta (KTM), 01:52.657 (171.9 km/h)

Racing Statistics

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati DesmosediciGP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 216 (111 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 40 (30 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Podiums: 77 (54 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 7 Moto3)

First GP Wins: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 31 (24 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole position: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Great Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Marc Márquez

Bike: Ducati DesmosediciGP

Race Number: 93

GPs Started: 271 (193 x MotoGP, 32 x Moto2, 46 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2013 (MotoGP), Qatar 2011 (Moto2), Spagna 2008 (125cc)

Wins: 91 (65 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 10 125cc)

Podiums: 153 (114 MotoGP + 25 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First GP Wins: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), France 2011 (Moto2), Italy 2010 (125cc)

Pole positions: 98 (70 MotoGP + 14 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First pole position: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), Great Britain 2011 (Moto2), France 2009 (125cc)

World Titles: 8 (MotoGP 2019, MotoGP 2018, MotoGP 2017, MotoGP 2016, MotoGP 2014, MotoGP 2013, Moto2 2012, 125cc 2010)

Championship Information

Rider Standings

Constructors Standings

Ducati – 1st (148 points)

Team Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1st (220 points)