‘The Hoff’ Takes Incredible Race Win at MXGP of Flanders

Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Supported team’s ‘sand man’ Calvin Vlaanderen went 2-2 for second overall at the MXGP of Flanders, round 14 of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Lommel, Belgium. He was joined on the box by Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Flying Dutchman Glenn Coldenhoff, who celebrated his second race win of the season and finished on the third step. As a result, Yamaha has taken the lead in the MXGP Manufacturer’s World Championship. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer and Maxime Renaux tied on 31-points for fifth after a challenging day.

A phenomenal start to the Grand Prix saw Seewer secure his second consecutive Pole Position with a stunning Qualifying Race win on Saturday afternoon. Coldenhoff had to overcome some health struggles to Qualify fifth, while Renaux finished eighth.

In much rougher, drier and hotter conditions, the opening MXGP race was fiercely competitive. The race started with Seewer dicing second position back and forth with Brian Bogers, Romain Febvre and Tim Gajser as Coldenhoff and Renaux fought to break into the top 10.

Despite low energy levels, Coldenhoff kept grafting and soon found himself in a position to capitalize on the mistakes of the riders, one of which was Seewer, who fell while challenging third with three laps remaining. As a result, Coldenhoff ended up fourth, Renaux was fifth and Seewer was sixth.

While most of the MXGP fraternity spends hours in Lommel throughout the off-season learning the finesse it takes to ride deep sand with ease; it is still difficult to match the speed of the Dutch and Belgian riders. The evidence was Coldenhoff’s stunning victory in race two over fellow Dutchmen Vlaanderen and the eventual Grand Prix winner Bogers – all Dutch riders.

Seewer recovered from a crash on lap 3 to finish fifth, while Renaux did all he could with an ‘off’ feeling to finish sixth.

Now with the most demanding Grand Prix behind them, Seewer remains second in the Championship Standings, while Coldenhoff has moved up to fourth, bumping Renaux back to fifth.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team will have a one-week break before heading into a triple-header that will see the last three European rounds in Sweden, Finland and France.

Glenn Coldenhoff

3rd MXGP of Flanders, 43-points

MXGP Championship Standings, 442-points

“It’s been a tough week. I have been sick and didn’t do anything all week. Normally when you go into a GP in Lommel, you are prepared, motivated and confident you can win. I didn’t feel like that this time. My energy was low. I knew I had to preserve my energy in race one or I would have nothing left for race two. I managed to still finish fourth and knew that with a little bit of luck I could still take the overall win. But it didn’t happen that way. I have to be happy, and to take a moto win here in Lommel is also pretty special.”

Jeremy Seewer

5th MXGP of Flanders, 31-points

2nd MXGP Championship Standings, 483-points

“I did all the work today to be on the podium. I was one of the fastest out there, but I didn’t manage to put the puzzle together. The track today was completely different to yesterday. Yesterday was a cruise on the beach compared to today. I knew it would be tough. Looking at the positives, I had two really good starts and my speed was okay, but I made some mistakes at really crucial moments. My fitness was good; I felt great at the end of the race and could make some passes when the other riders were tired. Still, I am happy with my riding and I also collected good points for the championship.”

Maxime Renaux

6th MXGP of Flanders, 31-points

MXGP Championship Standings, 441-points

“It was a tough GP, as we expected. Lommel is Lommel; that’s all we need to say; I think everyone except the Dutch and Belgian riders suffered. For me, it was quite a struggle. I tried really hard to make the switch in my head to turn it around in the races, and I kind of managed to do that. I rode pretty well with good pace for fifth and sixth, and just tried to make the most of a difficult day. It was not the best weekend, but we are still here and still charging after a podium finish in the championship. “