The Pirelli SCX rear is back in the spotlight in Moto2 at Mugello

· For the Grand Prix of Italy, Pirelli will once again make available to Moto2™ riders the supersoft SCX rear compound, which made its successful debut this year with the intermediate class at Jerez and was then also brought to Le Mans. In both grands prix held, the SCX was the undisputed protagonist- being the choice of all the riders for the race. In 2024 the soft SC0, which this year will be the rear alternative to the SCX, was the solution used by everyone in the race. · The supersoft SCX has a softer compound than the soft SC0 suitable for medium-high temperatures and circuits that are not too aggressive on the tyres due to the characteristics of the asphalt and layout. It is a tyre which Pirelli already has a wealth of information for, as it has been regularly used in the FIM Superbike World Championship for several years. · In Moto2™, the two rear compounds, supersoft and soft, can be combined with the soft SC1 and the medium SC2 front. In Moto3™, the standard allocation consisting of soft SC1 and medium SC2 for both the front and rear is confirmed. As usual, both categories will also have DIABLO™ Rain wet tyres available to use in bad weather. Third round of the year for the supersoft SCX in Moto2™ “After a more cautious approach in 2024, dictated by the fact that it was our first season, this year we decided to introduce the supersoft SCX in Moto2™, which has already been used successfully for years in the FIM Superbike World Championship and tested for the first time in the Moto2™ class at the Jerez round of the last edition of the Moto2 European Championship – which is raced within the FIM Junior GP. Last year, in fact, we noticed that the soft SC0 was by far the most used rear option, while the medium SC1 in most cases was less competitive and therefore was rarely used. This was a clear indication that we could also bring a softer solution to the SC0, such as the SCX, to be used on some circuits as an alternative, or in addition to, the medium. Since it is a supersoft solution, it is not suitable for all tracks and any asphalt, which is why for the moment we have only seen it in action at Jerez and Le Mans. In these two circuits he really made the difference, allowing him to significantly improve the track records set last year with the SC0. Now we will have the opportunity to evaluate it also at Mugello, a different circuit to the previous ones and where the temperatures could also be much higher.”