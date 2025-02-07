The Supercross Arizona Triple Crown – Round Four

The first triple crown race of the year was in Glendale, AZ for round four of the Supercross series. The track in Arizona was hard-packed dirt with tough technical sections and a wall jump towards the end that had a flat landing which just ate up rear axles, bearings, and rider’s body parts. Both Beta Factory riders, Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenburg, qualified comfortably for the three-race main event. In the main events, both riders didn’t get the best starts, which made moving up the leaderboard quite challenging on a track where passing is difficult and the length of each moto was trimmed due to the format. There was no giving up as Mitchell and Benny continued to battle the tough track and stacked 450SX field over the course of the night. The focus moves to Tampa Bay for the first East Coast round of the year.
Results:
Mitchell Oldenburg » 17th Place » 450 SX
Benny Bloss » 19th Place » 450 SX
Factory 450 RX
“It was a tough weekend in Glendale. But huge thanks to the whole Beta team for working their asses off and getting the bike figured out for the last main. Time to rebound in Tampa.”
Factory 450 RX
“Anybody else’s wrists feel like they are broken from flat landing walls all weekend? I rode my ass off this weekend. We are getting better, this 450 class is just insanely fast right now! I’m excited to head east.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Grab a martini, shaken, not stirred as Total Motorcycle brings you another blockbuster Inspiration Friday: Speed Danger Adrenaline & Femmes Fatales! No Netflix subscription required. Mr. Nogues is “Back in Black” with a vengeance in […]
Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi got back in the saddle today at the Losail International Circuit to commence the final three-day preseason test before the start of the 2019 season on 10 March. The riders […]
Team Suzuki Press Office – January 15. Following the news of Davide Brivio’s departure, we asked Team Suzuki Ecstar Project Leader Shinichi Sahara about the plans for 2021 and the way forward: “We can manage […]