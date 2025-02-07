The Supercross Arizona Triple Crown – Round Four

The Arizona Triple Crown – Round Four The first triple crown race of the year was in Glendale, AZ for round four of the Supercross series. The track in Arizona was hard-packed dirt with tough technical sections and a wall jump towards the end that had a flat landing which just ate up rear axles, bearings, and rider’s body parts. Both Beta Factory riders, Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenburg, qualified comfortably for the three-race main event. In the main events, both riders didn’t get the best starts, which made moving up the leaderboard quite challenging on a track where passing is difficult and the length of each moto was trimmed due to the format. There was no giving up as Mitchell and Benny continued to battle the tough track and stacked 450SX field over the course of the night. The focus moves to Tampa Bay for the first East Coast round of the year.