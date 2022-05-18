Third round of 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship at Circuito do Estoril

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Approaches Round Three at Estoril

Three weeks after its last outing, the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team is eager to be back in action for the third round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship at Circuito do Estoril.

Last time out in Assen, Garrett Gerloff proved his speed with a fine qualifying performance, going on to score eighth and seventh in Race 1 and the Superpole Race. Unfortunately, the American’s chances of fighting closer to the front were ended after light contact on the opening lap.

He heads into the weekend with fond memories of the Estoril circuit, having scored a pair of podiums here in 2020, while he just missed out in fourth last year.

On the other side of the box, Kohta Nozane was quick in the Netherlands, but unfortunate circumstances denied him his first points of the season. The Japanese ace was close on Saturday, while a heavy fall in Race 2 after sustaining contact at Turn 1 left him with a fifth metatarsal bone fracture on his right foot. Thankfully, the 26-year-old is fit and ready to race this weekend in Portugal.

After the Friday practice sessions and Superpole qualifier, Race 1 will get underway at 14:00 local time (UTC+1) on Saturday, with Race 2 starting exactly 24 hours later on Sunday, following the SPRC at 11:00.

Garrett Gerloff:

“I cannot wait for Estoril. I have such good memories there and the Yamaha R1 should suit this circuit really well. In Assen, we proved to be fast once again but got quite unlucky in the races. We want a good weekend, where our hard work is rewarded with strong results. I’m looking forward to it, and we’ll push as much as we can from Friday.”

Kohta Nozane:

“First of all, I’m glad to say I’ll race in Portugal after the crash I had in Assen. My right foot is OK and I’m ready to go. I cannot wait to be in Estoril, it’s one of my favorite tracks, so I’m looking forward to racing again. We made good improvements at the last round, but unfortunate incidents denied me points. I hope we could improve even more during this weekend and have some good races.”