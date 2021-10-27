Toendel on Top in Trentino as Bonacorsi Wins Race Two

Yamaha had a strong presence at the MXGP of Pietramurata in Italy, as the EMX250 Championship returned to action for round seven of 10. Riley Yamaha Racing’s Cornelius Toendel put his YZ250F in the center of the ‘victorYZone’ as the eventual round-winner. At the same time, Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Andrea Bonacorsi secured his third consecutive piece of podium silverware after celebrating a maiden race win.

With limited line choice at the tight and compact Ciclamino circuit, a good start was a crucial element in the result of today’s racing. Norwegian talent, Toendel, proved the importance of consistency. The ‘302’ powered his YZ250F to two decent starts and rode two incredible races to post a 3-3 scorecard for the overall victory – the first of his career.

As for Bonacorsi, the young Italian was unlucky in race one when he was caught in an unavoidable accident caused by another rider. The 18-year-old rookie made a brave remount and fought back to 10th place. In contrast to the events of the opening race, the number 35 took the holeshot in race two and was inch-perfect from start to finish, winning his first-ever EMX250 race by an impressive 10-second margin.

Bonacorsi and Toendel are currently fifth and sixth in the EMX250 Championship Standings, respectively.

A few days after a stunning victory for Ivano van Erp in Pietramurata, Italy, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team returned to the spectacular Ciclamino circuit for the seventh round of the EMX125 Championship, and the second of three rounds that will take place at the picturesque venue. This time, it was MJC Yamaha’s Karlis Reisulis who secured a season-best fourth overall, while van Erp fought back from a poor start in race one, and a big crash in race two, to round out the top-five.

Following a successful first visit to the compact, clay-based Ciclamino circuit just a few days ago, van Erp put in another incredible performance in the opening race. The number 432 was squeezed off the line and buried at the back of the pack on lap one, but fortunately, his speed and crafty riding style allowed him to make some incredible passes as he blitzed through the field to finish third.

Reisulis started outside of the top-10, but after an inspired charge through the field, he managed to finish fifth.

Like van Erp’s performance in race one, it was Reisulis who shone in race two as he powered his GYTR kitted YZ125 through the pack after starting outside of the top-20. With two laps remaining, the 47 was inside the top five. Never one to give up, the Latvian fought all the way to the flag, passing Kay Karssemakers to secure fourth position in the final throws.

A tough opening lap where he was hit by another rider made the second and final race of the day a tough one for van Erp. The young YZ125 rider picked himself up in last position, and then fought as hard as he could to finish 11th, which was enough for fifth overall.

After going pole in qualifying for the second time this season, MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s youngest rider Ferruccio Zanchi had another day spoiled by crashes. Although the 15-year-old Italian ran a hot pace, crashes in both races meant the youngster had to settle for a 17-15 scorecard, and 16th overall.