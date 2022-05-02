Tomac Clinches 450 Supercross Championship in Denver

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac scored a top-five finish to seal the deal on the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship a weekend early at his home race at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Tomac got the day off to a good start by qualifying second and then taking a dominant victory in the heat race. In the main event, he got another good start and was quickly in the runner-up position challenging for the win. After the frontrunner made an error, Tomac claimed the lead and led for a couple of laps, much to the delight of the home crowd. Feeling less than 100% with a sore knee and only needing to finish 14th to claim the crown, he rode a smart race to cross the line fifth. It was a stellar season for the Coloradan. He notched seven victories en route to his second title in the premier class, including an impressive streak of five in a row and a record-breaking six Daytona Supercross wins.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Team heads to Rice-Eccles Stadium next weekend for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 7.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager
“It wasn’t just a special day; it’s the year. Six months ago, this was just a dream of ours – to come in and win a supercross championship in the 450 class, and we did it. We hired the right guy to do it, and the whole team behind us was incredible. That’s the most important thing – we did it as a team. We’re very happy that we succeeded, but we’re not done. We still have an outdoor title to win. We have many more supercross and outdoor titles to win, so we’ve got to keep it up.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“It was an unbelievable day and an unbelievable year. It was a season that I dreamed of happening, so for it to become a reality at my home race was super special. I’m just so proud of the whole team. All of the pre-season work that we did paid off and we has some great results in the middle of the season – at one point, we had five wins in a row. It’s such a special year. This season was a revival year for me, so thank you, Yamaha, for making that happen.”