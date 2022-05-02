Tomac Clinches 450 Supercross Championship in Denver

Tomac got the day off to a good start by qualifying second and then taking a dominant victory in the heat race. In the main event, he got another good start and was quickly in the runner-up position challenging for the win. After the frontrunner made an error, Tomac claimed the lead and led for a couple of laps, much to the delight of the home crowd. Feeling less than 100% with a sore knee and only needing to finish 14th to claim the crown, he rode a smart race to cross the line fifth. It was a stellar season for the Coloradan. He notched seven victories en route to his second title in the premier class, including an impressive streak of five in a row and a record-breaking six Daytona Supercross wins.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Team heads to Rice-Eccles Stadium next weekend for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 7.