Top 5 and Top 10 on Friday in Portugal WorldSBK

Gardner and Aegerter Take Top 5 and Top 10 on Friday in Portugal

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter enjoyed a good Friday in Portimão, finishing fifth and 10th on combined times and showing strong speed.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha pair enjoyed dry runs throughout their first day in Portugal. In the morning’s Free Practice session, Gardner and Aegerter focused on gaining confidence on the iconic Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, placing themselves 13th (1’42.101) and 18th (1’42.369).

In the afternoon’s Free Practice 2, the #87 and the #77 were able to improve their performance. Although primarily looking for long-distance runs, where the duo appeared to have consistent pace, Gardner and Aegerter managed to put in quick laps. Indeed, Gardner finished fourth on a 1’41.022 that also gave him fifth place in the combined standings of the day; on the other side of the garage, Aegerter improved his lap time by a second (1’41.367) to put his name inside the Top 10.

Remy Gardner: P5 – 1’41.022

“FP1 was a challenging one, struggling with overall grip. During the session I think we found a good way, but we still need to keep working. Our one- lap pace was good, but we are also looking for strong race pace. It was a good first day anyway, we have something to work on for tomorrow. We’ll try to improve the front feeling without compromising the rear grip and then to have a strong qualifying.”

Dominique Aegerter: P10 – 1’41.367

“We did not have the start we expected. Despite having tested here, the weather conditions were different and so the bike’s behaviour was not the same, and we struggled to get the confidence back. Anyway, the team did a very great job, and we found a way that gives me more confidence, even though I still need to get used to it and find the limit. Moreover, we need to adjust the electronics a bit, but I’m confident we’ll be able to. We’ll be working very hard, aiming for a good qualifying and a good race to enjoy a special Saturday as it’ll be my birthday!”