TRIPLE CROWN PODIUMS IN INDIANAPOLIS SUPERCROSS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton and Tom Vialle both earned podium results in tonight’s 10th round of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship at the Indianapolis Triple Crown, with Sexton racing to third overall in 450SX and Vialle finishing second in the 250SX East Main Event.

Sexton continues to regain complete fitness following his recent hand injury, delivering a trio of consistent performances onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in technical track conditions. The defending champion was third in the opening two races and then finished strongly with P2 in the final encounter, landing him third on the podium, and he retains third in the point standings.

Chase Sexton: “Indy was definitely an improvement again. Qualifying wasn’t the hottest for me, but we showed up tonight and overall we’re trying to build every weekend. I feel like we’re getting better and I’m able to do motos during the week now, so kind of getting back to how I would normally train. We still have some room for improvement, for sure, but we’re on the right path and we’re going to try to keep inching closer over these coming rounds, give it my best every weekend.”

450SX teammate Aaron Plessinger was solid all night on his way to sixth overall riding his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, going 6-4-9 across the three races. His best ride came in the second moto after running up front early on, and that fourth position was decisive in his final result. Despite going down in the final outing on his way to ninth, Plessinger is positioned seventh in points with seven rounds remaining.

Aaron Plessinger: “Indianapolis was alright, I was happy with my riding, but the results didn’t show. The first one, I got off to a mediocre start and rode around in 11th, but then I started clicking off laps and got up to sixth. Race 2, my start was really good and I went backward, then started riding good around halfway and came back to fourth. The third one was decent early on again, before I tried passing [Jason] Anderson in the whoops, we came together and I went down. I salvaged what I could from there. Overall, it was a decent night, and we’ll go back to work to get better in the first few laps!”

Another standout ride from two-time MX2 World Champion Vialle saw the Frenchman claim his fourth-consecutive podium in 250SX East wearing the red plates this weekend, piecing together 4-3-1 results and second place on the podium. A crash in the first race dented his chances overall, but he managed to rebound with the final race win of the night on his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. He is second in the series, just two points outside of the lead.

Tom Vialle: “I actually felt really good in the first moto and I had the crash in the whoops, so I was really frustrated. In the second one, I didn’t ride the best, and then in the third race I feel like I rode the best that I was able to all day. I’m pretty happy – the track was tough tonight, that’s for sure. I really wanted to win the last one, which I did in the end, and we’re still in the fight, so that’s what matters.”

Next Race: March 23 – Seattle, Washington

Results 450SX Class – Indianapolis

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2. Ken Roczen (GER), Suzuki

3. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

OTHER KTM

6. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

Standings 450SX Class 2024 after 10 of 17 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 210 points

2. Cooper Webb, 189

3. Chase Sexton, 185

OTHER KTM

7. Aaron Plessinger, 162

Results 250SX East Class – Indianapolis

1. Cameron McAdoo (USA), Kawasaki

2. Tom Vialle (FRA), KTM

3. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

Standings 250SX East Class 2024 after 5 of 9 rounds

1. Cameron McAdoo, 98 points

2. Tom Vialle, 96

3. Pierce Brown, 87