Turnaround in fortunes at Grand National Cross Country GNCC at Powerline Park

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong made a welcome return to the winner’s circle in Round 7 of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at Powerline Park on Sunday, as did Korie Steede in her first WXC victory since joining the team for 2024.

Defending GNCC champion DeLong was the class of the field in St. Clairsville, Ohio, taking the holeshot and then eventually going on to pick up his first victory this season onboard the Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350 in technical conditions.

As a result of his recent turnaround in fortunes, DeLong has moved within striking distance of the top three in the XC1 Open Pro Class standings, now just six points shy of third position in the series at halfway.



“It was a good day!” DeLong recalled. “I felt good by the end of the first lap and then put the hammer down. We did that, got a good 25 or 30-second gap, and maintained it for the rest of the day. A couple of mistakes here and there, but it was a close race in the end and a lot of fun.”

DeLong’s Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Trevor Bollinger also delivered a strong result this weekend, with fifth place in the XC1 Open Pro Class coming as his season-best finish. Bollinger is currently ranked seventh in the championship standings.

WXC saw Steede battle to her first WXC victory since joining Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in 2024, executing in the demanding conditions on her Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 250. Steede is now P3 in the championship, only two points outside of second as the series enters its second half.



“I came back from a really big crash on that first lap, but after that, I tried to pick really good lines – the mud holes and bottlenecks were hard today!” Steede said. “I feel really good after this result and now we’re excited to keep this going.”

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Johnny Girroir, KTM

3. Grant Baylor, Kawasaki

5. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

WXC Class Results

1. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Brandy Richards, KTM

3. Rachael Archer, Kawasaki

Upcoming Offroad Races – May 2024

5/26: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 6

5/26: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 5

5/26: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 4