Turnaround in fortunes at Grand National Cross Country GNCC at Powerline Park

Defending GNCC champion DeLong was the class of the field in St. Clairsville, Ohio, taking the holeshot and then eventually going on to pick up his first victory this season onboard the Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350 in technical conditions.
“It was a good day!” DeLong recalled. “I felt good by the end of the first lap and then put the hammer down. We did that, got a good 25 or 30-second gap, and maintained it for the rest of the day. A couple of mistakes here and there, but it was a close race in the end and a lot of fun.”
“I came back from a really big crash on that first lap, but after that, I tried to pick really good lines – the mud holes and bottlenecks were hard today!” Steede said. “I feel really good after this result and now we’re excited to keep this going.”
XC1 Open Pro Class Results
1. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2. Johnny Girroir, KTM
3. Grant Baylor, Kawasaki
5. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
WXC Class Results
1. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2. Brandy Richards, KTM
3. Rachael Archer, Kawasaki
Upcoming Offroad Races – May 2024
5/26: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 6
5/26: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 5
5/26: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 4