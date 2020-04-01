URAL Offers Drop Shipping to your Home directly with Free Shipping US and internationally

Direct Parts Drop Shipments

Dear Friends,

This is a quick note that our HQ Parts Department continues to be open, is operating safely and supporting our customers both in the US and internationally. We are set up to ship parts to your home directly* and we are currently offering this service with free* shipping! It’s a fast and convenient way to get parts so you can get out and ride. It works as simple as this: you order parts from your local or (if it’s closed) any open Ural dealership and the parts are drop shipped directly to your home.

*Some limitations apply. Drop-shipment available in US market only.

List of Ural Dealers and Service Centers can be found here: https://www.imz-ural.com/dealer-locator. We can assist you in finding the closest open dealer to provide you with parts and service advice. Please call (425) 702-8484 x 100 or send us an email.

Please keep up with the latest updates via our social media channels – find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We’d also love to see some good vibes photos and/or videos of how Ural is keeping your spirits up, please share this on social @uralmotorcycles and/or drop us a line at [email protected].

Ride safe and stay healthy!