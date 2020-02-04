Vance & Hines Announced as Presenting Sponsor of AFT SuperTwins

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 3, 2020) – American Flat Track announced today a multiyear renewal of its long-standing partnership with Vance & Hines. As the AFT SuperTwins class makes its 2020 debut, the premier class of AFT will once again hold Vance & Hines as its presenting sponsor.

The sponsorship is a natural for Vance & Hines, a company with its roots in racing and its focus on performance. Vance & Hines is the market leader in motorcycle exhaust, air flow and performance management electronics. Through its 40-year history the company has operated factory race programs for several manufacturers and provided the performance that delivered championships in almost every type of motorcycle racing.

The California-based leader in motorcycle performance has stirred up real excitement with its AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines rider roster. With veterans Bryan Smith and Jarod Vanderkooi leading the charge with young protege Dalton Gauthier, the V&H-powered Harley-Davidson XG750R-mounted pilots will be a formidable force against the competition.

“Vance & Hines are a long-standing supporter of AFT and a fierce competitor in our race paddock,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “We are proud to embark on a new multiyear partnership with them, and fans all across the country eagerly await their progress on the tracks in the 2020 series.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about being part of AFT SuperTwins, the premier class in American flat track racing,” said Mike Kennedy, President of Vance & Hines. “At Vance & Hines, racing is in our blood and this series is a perfect way for us to highlight how we deliver exhilaration on the track and on the street.”

Tickets for the first-ever doubleheader – DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT – at the legendary Daytona International Speedway are on sale now. Watch both historic motorcycle racing events during Bike Week at DAYTONA for just $35 when you purchase an advance General Admission ticket online.