Very difficult day for Ducati at MotoGP Mugello

Michele Pirro fights for Top-15 position in Italian GP at Mugello until 2 laps from the end, eventually finishing in P16

On the day of the Ducati hat-trick with Pecco Bagnaia dominating the Gran Premio d’Italia, together on the podium with Martin and Zarco, Michele Pirro grazes the goal of the first Aruba.it Racing team point in MotoGP at the end of a difficult race.

The first laps of the Italian rider, who started from seventeenth position, were very difficult. Pirro found himself in P20 but he didn’t give up and in the final part of the race he chased Raul Fernandez for fifteenth place. Three laps from the end, in an attempt to overtake the Aprilia rider, Pirro was attacked by Augusto Fernandez (KTM) without being able to respond and then passing under the chequered flag in sixteenth place.

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing #51)

“There is little to say. I am just happy to have completed the race without making mistakes. The first few laps were really difficult and it’s a shame because the feeling in the warm-up wasn’t bad. We will try again at Misano on September”.