WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – April 10TH

April 10, 2021 Michael Le Pard Events, News Comments Off on WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – April 10TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 9.

Following a three-week break from racing, the second weekend in April sees Suzuki teams back on track for Round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia.

This will be the first of three back-to-back races at the venue in the coming week and Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki’s Max Anstie is back onboard his RM-Z450 alongside Brandon Hartranft, while in the 250cc West series, BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki racers Sean Cantrell and Dilan Schwartz line-up with their RM-Z250 machinery on the RM-Z250.

Rounds still to run:

Round 13: Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, April 10.
Round 14: Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Tuesday, April 13.
Round 15: Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, April 17.
Round 16: Salt Lake City, Utah (East) Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, April 24.
Round 17: Salt Lake City, Utah (W/E) Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, May 1.

April 10: Round 13. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. Atlanta Motor Speedway. Atlanta. Georgia. USA.

