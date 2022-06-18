WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JUNE 18-19TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 17.

The third weekend in June sees Suzuki teams in action in the UK, USA and Germany.

In the UK, the Buildbase Suzuki team have travelled to the Knockhill Circuit in Scotland for the fourth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship with riders Christian Iddon and Danny Kent onboard their GSX-R1000R machinery.

In America, Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance riders Brandon Hartranft and new 450-class team rider Marshal Weltin, along with Bar X/ Chaparral Suzuki’s Derek Drake and Preston Kilroy will be at the Mt. Morris Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship for Round 4 with their Suzuki RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 machinery.

Team Suzuki Ecstar is back on track at the Sachsenring in Germany for round 10 of MotoGP with Joan Mir and Alex Rins aboard the factory Suzuki GSX-RR.



June 18: Round 4. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Mt. Morris, PA. USA.

June 18-19: Round 4. Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Knockhill. UK.

June 19: Round 10: MotoGP™. Sachsenring. Germany.