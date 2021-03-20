WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – March 20th

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 12th.

The third weekend in March sees American Suzuki Motocross teams at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the third back-to back race and Round 12 of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship.

Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki’s Max Anstie is aboard his RM-Z450 alongside team mate Brandon Hartranft, while in Round 4 of the 250 West series, BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki racers Sean Cantrell and Dilan Schwartz line-up with their RM-Z250 machinery on the RM-Z250.

March 20: Round 10. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. AT&T Stadium. Arlington. Texas. USA.

