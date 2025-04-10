Winners of Honda’s 2024 Yūshū Awards

Honda honors more than 60 dealerships as Winners and Highly Commended in the 2024 Yūshū recognition program

This program recognizes the best European dealers in terms of customer experience, and in this edition has incorporated motorcycle sales in new regions .

The Yūshū program is based on customer feedback and recognizes dealers who deliver excellent service levels in the areas of Sales and After-Sales .

Honda will introduce a new category and hold an awards ceremony in 2025 .

Honda has announced the winners of the Yūshū 2024 program, a program that recognizes European dealers who have provided the best experience, based on real-world customer feedback obtained through surveys.

Since its introduction in Europe in 2022, the Yūshū program has expanded annually to include both car and motorcycle dealerships across all European regions, with a total of 63 Winners and Highly Commended dealerships this year.

To recognize the quality of service provided, the Yūshū plan is guided by the Honda Customer Satisfaction Index (H-CSI), a program that collects customer feedback and allows Honda to continue exceeding expectations.

In 2025, the program will feature a new category: “Excellence in Customer Service in Sales and After-Sales,” and the winners will be announced, for the first time, at an awards ceremony.

Hans De Jaeger, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe, said: “When you look at the results of this third year of the Yūshū plan, it’s inspiring to see how our European dealers have delivered quality service over the past 12 months. Customers are at the heart of everything Honda does, and it’s the dedication and commitment of dealers that enables us to continue delivering meaningful experiences, ensuring that every interaction contributes to lasting customer satisfaction.

“The recognition program continues to connect and inspire dealers and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional customer satisfaction. We want to congratulate all of the 2024 Winners and Highly Commended dealers, and we hope they will build on this success for continued growth in 2025.”

Excellence, “Yūshū” in Japanese, is demonstrated by the strong involvement and commitment of dealers to achieve a high score in “Overall Satisfaction,” in line with Honda’s mission: to offer products of the highest quality at a reasonable price to achieve customer satisfaction worldwide.

In Spain, the Styl Auto dealership has been declared the Winner of the 2024 Yūshū Automobile Awards, both in Sales and Aftersales: “We are delighted with this recognition. This is the third year we have won the Yūshū award in the Aftersales category, and the second consecutive year we have also won the Sales award,” said Lluis Bruna, Manager of Styl Auto (Vilafranca del Penedès, Catalonia). He added: “Everything we do revolves around the satisfaction of our customers, and we always strive to provide them with the best service at all times. That’s why we appreciate the Yūshū recognition, because it endorses the work of a consolidated team. For years we have dedicated ourselves to meeting the specific needs of our customers with the utmost professionalism, and this award confirms that they, in turn, value our work and advice, which makes us extremely proud.”

Also in the Automobiles category, Motor Excel (Murcia) has received a special mention as a Highly Recommended dealer for the progress it has made in the after-sales sector over the year.

In the motorcycle category, the Ikono Motorbike Getafe dealership in Madrid was named the Winner in the Aftersales category, and the Elinga Motor dealership in Jaén was recognized as Highly Recommended.

Below is the complete list of the 2024 Yūshū winners from each country:

Aftermarket Category – Winners:

Automobiles Winner Branch Location Honda Garage Lavrysen Belgium Laakdal Garage Reichenbach AG Swiss Hedingen STYX CAR Czech Republic Kolín Autohaus Günther Wagner Germany Rheinfelden/Baden Honda Glejbjerg Aps Denmark Glejbjerg Styl Auto Spain Barcelona Garage Du Centre France Valencia Honda Éles Hungary Budapest CARELLI & BUSSOLA Italy Pisa Autobedrijf Van den Akker BV Netherlands Veghel Bjørdal Bil AS Norway Ørsta Honda Reco Poland Opatówek Rosenholtz Verkstad AB Sweden Stockholm Prešov area Slovakia Presov Ewens of Cornhill United Kingdom Cornhill

Motorcycles Winner Branch Location Motorcycle Center Lütjenburg Germany Lütjenburg Ikono Motorbike Getafe Spain Getafe, Madrid Choron Motos JRLG France Paris LEOPOLDO NARDINI & C.SAS Italy Velletri Lousãmotos Portugal Lousã JSGedge United Kingdom Pevensey

Aftermarket Category – Highly Recommended:

Automobiles Winner Branch Location Zollhaus Automobile AG Swiss Thun Bilforum Herning A/S Denmark Herning Motor Excel Murcia Spain Murcia Grand Sud Space France Gap Honda Szallerbeck Hungary Budapest CAR LINE OF CAR POINT Italy Udine Autosalg AS Norway Bergen Honda Kolaczek Poland Wieliczka Rogers Bilfirma Sweden Simrishamn Lusta Motor Slovakia Banská Bystrica

Motorcycles Winner Branch Location Elinga Motor, SL Spain Jaén Gouss Moto France Goussainville DV MOTO SRL Italy Rome S2R Portugal Portalegre

Sales Category – Winners

Automobiles Winner Branch Location Lavrysen Belgium Eindhout Garage Werner Blunier AG Swiss Bern STYX CAR Czech Republic Kolín Autohaus HP Becker GmbH Germany Rockenhausen Bilforum Herning AS Denmark Herning Styl Auto Spain Barcelona Ets CAVALLARI France Cannes Honda Tóth Hungary Szolnok DECAR Italy Cinisello Balsamo (MI) Van den Akker Veghel Netherlands Veghel Haugaland Bilsenter AS Norway Haugesund Honda Park Poland Łódź Autopoints Sweden Stockholm Ewens of Cornhill United Kingdom Cornhill Stan Palmer Honda United Kingdom Cockermouth

Motorcycles Winner Branch Location Moto Kraft GmbH Germany Neustadt an der Donau Moto Selection France Quimper C. & C. Moto Srl Italy Alatri (FR) Belle Vue Motors United Kingdom Southend-on-Sea

Sales Category – Highly Recommended:

Automobiles Winner Branch Location East Belgium Weather Honda Automobile Zurich Swiss Zurich FRANCE AUTO France Montpellier Honda Tipp Auto Hungary Debrecen ECLETTICA Italy Savona Welman Alkmaar Netherlands Alkmaar Żagiel Auto Poland Lublin