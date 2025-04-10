Winners of Honda’s 2024 Yūshū Awards

Honda          honors more than 60 dealerships as Winners and Highly Commended in the 2024 Yūshū recognition program

         This program recognizes the best European dealers in terms of customer experience, and in this edition has incorporated motorcycle sales in new regions .

         The Yūshū program is based on customer feedback and recognizes dealers who deliver excellent service levels in the areas of Sales and After-Sales .

         Honda will introduce a new category and hold an awards ceremony in 2025 .

Honda has announced the winners of the Yūshū 2024 program, a program that recognizes European dealers who have provided the best experience, based on real-world customer feedback obtained through surveys.

Since its introduction in Europe in 2022, the Yūshū program has expanded annually to include both car and motorcycle dealerships across all European regions, with a total of 63 Winners and Highly Commended dealerships this year.

To recognize the quality of service provided, the Yūshū plan is guided by the Honda Customer Satisfaction Index (H-CSI), a program that collects customer feedback and allows Honda to continue exceeding expectations.

In 2025, the program will feature a new category: “Excellence in Customer Service in Sales and After-Sales,” and the winners will be announced, for the first time, at an awards ceremony.

Hans De Jaeger, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe, said: “When you look at the results of this third year of the Yūshū plan, it’s inspiring to see how our European dealers have delivered quality service over the past 12 months. Customers are at the heart of everything Honda does, and it’s the dedication and commitment of dealers that enables us to continue delivering meaningful experiences, ensuring that every interaction contributes to lasting customer satisfaction.

“The recognition program continues to connect and inspire dealers and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional customer satisfaction.   We want to congratulate all of the 2024 Winners and Highly Commended dealers, and we hope they will build on this success for continued growth in 2025.”

Excellence, “Yūshū” in Japanese, is demonstrated by the strong involvement and commitment of dealers to achieve a high score in “Overall Satisfaction,” in line with Honda’s mission: to offer products of the highest quality at a reasonable price to achieve customer satisfaction worldwide.

In Spain, the Styl Auto dealership has been declared the Winner of the 2024 Yūshū Automobile Awards, both in Sales and Aftersales:  “We are delighted with this recognition. This is the third year we have won the Yūshū award in the Aftersales category, and the second consecutive year we have also won the Sales award,” said Lluis Bruna, Manager of Styl Auto (Vilafranca del Penedès, Catalonia).   He added: “Everything we do revolves around the satisfaction of our customers, and we always strive to provide them with the best service at all times. That’s why we appreciate the Yūshū recognition, because it endorses the work of a consolidated team. For years we have dedicated ourselves to meeting the specific needs of our customers with the utmost professionalism, and this award confirms that they, in turn, value our work and advice, which makes us extremely proud.”

Also in the Automobiles category, Motor Excel (Murcia) has received a special mention as a Highly Recommended dealer for the progress it has made in the after-sales sector over the year.

In the motorcycle category, the Ikono Motorbike Getafe dealership in Madrid was named the Winner in the Aftersales category, and the Elinga Motor dealership in Jaén was recognized as Highly Recommended.

Below is the complete list of the 2024 Yūshū winners from each country:

Aftermarket Category – Winners:

Automobiles
Winner Branch Location
Honda Garage Lavrysen Belgium Laakdal
Garage Reichenbach AG Swiss Hedingen
STYX CAR Czech Republic Kolín
Autohaus Günther Wagner Germany Rheinfelden/Baden
Honda Glejbjerg Aps Denmark Glejbjerg
Styl Auto Spain Barcelona
Garage Du Centre France Valencia
Honda Éles Hungary Budapest
CARELLI & BUSSOLA Italy Pisa
Autobedrijf Van den Akker BV Netherlands Veghel
Bjørdal Bil AS Norway Ørsta
Honda Reco Poland Opatówek
Rosenholtz Verkstad AB Sweden Stockholm
Prešov area Slovakia Presov
Ewens of Cornhill United Kingdom Cornhill

 

Motorcycles
Winner Branch Location
Motorcycle Center Lütjenburg Germany Lütjenburg
Ikono Motorbike Getafe Spain Getafe, Madrid
Choron Motos JRLG France Paris
LEOPOLDO NARDINI & C.SAS Italy Velletri
Lousãmotos Portugal Lousã
JSGedge United Kingdom Pevensey

 

Aftermarket Category – Highly Recommended:

Automobiles
Winner Branch Location
Zollhaus Automobile AG Swiss Thun
Bilforum Herning A/S Denmark Herning
Motor Excel Murcia Spain Murcia
Grand Sud Space France Gap
Honda Szallerbeck Hungary Budapest
CAR LINE OF CAR POINT Italy Udine
Autosalg AS Norway Bergen
Honda Kolaczek Poland Wieliczka
Rogers Bilfirma Sweden Simrishamn
Lusta Motor Slovakia Banská Bystrica

 

Motorcycles
Winner Branch Location
Elinga Motor, SL Spain Jaén
Gouss Moto France Goussainville
DV MOTO SRL Italy Rome
S2R Portugal Portalegre

 

 

Sales Category – Winners

Automobiles
Winner Branch Location
Lavrysen Belgium Eindhout
Garage Werner Blunier AG Swiss Bern
STYX CAR Czech Republic Kolín
Autohaus HP Becker GmbH Germany Rockenhausen
Bilforum Herning AS Denmark Herning
Styl Auto Spain Barcelona
Ets CAVALLARI France Cannes
Honda Tóth Hungary Szolnok
DECAR Italy Cinisello Balsamo (MI)
Van den Akker Veghel Netherlands Veghel
Haugaland Bilsenter AS Norway Haugesund
Honda Park Poland Łódź
Autopoints Sweden Stockholm
Ewens of Cornhill United Kingdom Cornhill
Stan Palmer Honda United Kingdom Cockermouth

 

Motorcycles
Winner Branch Location
Moto Kraft GmbH Germany Neustadt an der Donau
Moto Selection France Quimper
C. & C. Moto Srl Italy Alatri (FR)
Belle Vue Motors United Kingdom Southend-on-Sea

Sales Category – Highly Recommended:

Automobiles
Winner Branch Location
East Belgium Weather
Honda Automobile Zurich Swiss Zurich
FRANCE AUTO France Montpellier
Honda Tipp Auto Hungary Debrecen
ECLETTICA Italy Savona
Welman Alkmaar Netherlands Alkmaar
Żagiel Auto Poland Lublin

 

Motorcycles
Winner Branch Location
CB 77 by Gauvin Moto France Pontault-Combault
Motorbike Italy Saint Salvo

