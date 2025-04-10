Winners of Honda’s 2024 Yūshū Awards

Honda honors more than 60 dealerships as Winners and Highly Commended in the 2024 Yūshū recognition program
This program recognizes the best European dealers in terms of customer experience, and in this edition has incorporated motorcycle sales in new regions .
The Yūshū program is based on customer feedback and recognizes dealers who deliver excellent service levels in the areas of Sales and After-Sales .
Honda will introduce a new category and hold an awards ceremony in 2025 .
Honda has announced the winners of the Yūshū 2024 program, a program that recognizes European dealers who have provided the best experience, based on real-world customer feedback obtained through surveys.
Since its introduction in Europe in 2022, the Yūshū program has expanded annually to include both car and motorcycle dealerships across all European regions, with a total of 63 Winners and Highly Commended dealerships this year.
To recognize the quality of service provided, the Yūshū plan is guided by the Honda Customer Satisfaction Index (H-CSI), a program that collects customer feedback and allows Honda to continue exceeding expectations.
In 2025, the program will feature a new category: “Excellence in Customer Service in Sales and After-Sales,” and the winners will be announced, for the first time, at an awards ceremony.
Hans De Jaeger, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe, said: “When you look at the results of this third year of the Yūshū plan, it’s inspiring to see how our European dealers have delivered quality service over the past 12 months. Customers are at the heart of everything Honda does, and it’s the dedication and commitment of dealers that enables us to continue delivering meaningful experiences, ensuring that every interaction contributes to lasting customer satisfaction.
“The recognition program continues to connect and inspire dealers and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional customer satisfaction. We want to congratulate all of the 2024 Winners and Highly Commended dealers, and we hope they will build on this success for continued growth in 2025.”
Excellence, “Yūshū” in Japanese, is demonstrated by the strong involvement and commitment of dealers to achieve a high score in “Overall Satisfaction,” in line with Honda’s mission: to offer products of the highest quality at a reasonable price to achieve customer satisfaction worldwide.
In Spain, the Styl Auto dealership has been declared the Winner of the 2024 Yūshū Automobile Awards, both in Sales and Aftersales: “We are delighted with this recognition. This is the third year we have won the Yūshū award in the Aftersales category, and the second consecutive year we have also won the Sales award,” said Lluis Bruna, Manager of Styl Auto (Vilafranca del Penedès, Catalonia). He added: “Everything we do revolves around the satisfaction of our customers, and we always strive to provide them with the best service at all times. That’s why we appreciate the Yūshū recognition, because it endorses the work of a consolidated team. For years we have dedicated ourselves to meeting the specific needs of our customers with the utmost professionalism, and this award confirms that they, in turn, value our work and advice, which makes us extremely proud.”
Also in the Automobiles category, Motor Excel (Murcia) has received a special mention as a Highly Recommended dealer for the progress it has made in the after-sales sector over the year.
In the motorcycle category, the Ikono Motorbike Getafe dealership in Madrid was named the Winner in the Aftersales category, and the Elinga Motor dealership in Jaén was recognized as Highly Recommended.
Below is the complete list of the 2024 Yūshū winners from each country:
Aftermarket Category – Winners:
|Automobiles
|Winner
|Branch
|Location
|Honda Garage Lavrysen
|Belgium
|Laakdal
|Garage Reichenbach AG
|Swiss
|Hedingen
|STYX CAR
|Czech Republic
|Kolín
|Autohaus Günther Wagner
|Germany
|Rheinfelden/Baden
|Honda Glejbjerg Aps
|Denmark
|Glejbjerg
|Styl Auto
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Garage Du Centre
|France
|Valencia
|Honda Éles
|Hungary
|Budapest
|CARELLI & BUSSOLA
|Italy
|Pisa
|Autobedrijf Van den Akker BV
|Netherlands
|Veghel
|Bjørdal Bil AS
|Norway
|Ørsta
|Honda Reco
|Poland
|Opatówek
|Rosenholtz Verkstad AB
|Sweden
|Stockholm
|Prešov area
|Slovakia
|Presov
|Ewens of Cornhill
|United Kingdom
|Cornhill
|Motorcycles
|Winner
|Branch
|Location
|Motorcycle Center Lütjenburg
|Germany
|Lütjenburg
|Ikono Motorbike Getafe
|Spain
|Getafe, Madrid
|Choron Motos JRLG
|France
|Paris
|LEOPOLDO NARDINI & C.SAS
|Italy
|Velletri
|Lousãmotos
|Portugal
|Lousã
|JSGedge
|United Kingdom
|Pevensey
Aftermarket Category – Highly Recommended:
|Automobiles
|Winner
|Branch
|Location
|Zollhaus Automobile AG
|Swiss
|Thun
|Bilforum Herning A/S
|Denmark
|Herning
|Motor Excel Murcia
|Spain
|Murcia
|Grand Sud Space
|France
|Gap
|Honda Szallerbeck
|Hungary
|Budapest
|CAR LINE OF CAR POINT
|Italy
|Udine
|Autosalg AS
|Norway
|Bergen
|Honda Kolaczek
|Poland
|Wieliczka
|Rogers Bilfirma
|Sweden
|Simrishamn
|Lusta Motor
|Slovakia
|Banská Bystrica
|Motorcycles
|Winner
|Branch
|Location
|Elinga Motor, SL
|Spain
|Jaén
|Gouss Moto
|France
|Goussainville
|DV MOTO SRL
|Italy
|Rome
|S2R
|Portugal
|Portalegre
Sales Category – Winners
|Automobiles
|Winner
|Branch
|Location
|Lavrysen
|Belgium
|Eindhout
|Garage Werner Blunier AG
|Swiss
|Bern
|STYX CAR
|Czech Republic
|Kolín
|Autohaus HP Becker GmbH
|Germany
|Rockenhausen
|Bilforum Herning AS
|Denmark
|Herning
|Styl Auto
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Ets CAVALLARI
|France
|Cannes
|Honda Tóth
|Hungary
|Szolnok
|DECAR
|Italy
|Cinisello Balsamo (MI)
|Van den Akker Veghel
|Netherlands
|Veghel
|Haugaland Bilsenter AS
|Norway
|Haugesund
|Honda Park
|Poland
|Łódź
|Autopoints
|Sweden
|Stockholm
|Ewens of Cornhill
|United Kingdom
|Cornhill
|Stan Palmer Honda
|United Kingdom
|Cockermouth
|Motorcycles
|Winner
|Branch
|Location
|Moto Kraft GmbH
|Germany
|Neustadt an der Donau
|Moto Selection
|France
|Quimper
|C. & C. Moto Srl
|Italy
|Alatri (FR)
|Belle Vue Motors
|United Kingdom
|Southend-on-Sea
Sales Category – Highly Recommended:
|Automobiles
|Winner
|Branch
|Location
|East
|Belgium
|Weather
|Honda Automobile Zurich
|Swiss
|Zurich
|FRANCE AUTO
|France
|Montpellier
|Honda Tipp Auto
|Hungary
|Debrecen
|ECLETTICA
|Italy
|Savona
|Welman Alkmaar
|Netherlands
|Alkmaar
|Żagiel Auto
|Poland
|Lublin
|Motorcycles
|Winner
|Branch
|Location
|CB 77 by Gauvin Moto
|France
|Pontault-Combault
|Motorbike
|Italy
|Saint Salvo