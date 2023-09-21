WorldSBK paddock preparing to join “double-header” after Australia and Indonesia

Motorland Aragon to host the tenth round of the 2023 WorldSBK and WorldSSP season.



The WorldSBK paddock is preparing to join the second “double-header” of the season after Australia and Indonesia. The Tissot Aragon Round, infact, will kick off on Friday morning at 10.30 (FP1), followed by the Pirelli Portuguese Round the week after; then the 2023 WorldSBK season will finally conclude in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, from October 22nd to 29th.



Alvaro Bautista enters Motorland Aragon with a 57-point lead over Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). In the Manufacturer’s standings, Ducati holds an 82-point advantage over Yamaha, while in the team standings, Aruba.it Racing – Ducati needs to recover 32 points against the Pata Yamaha Prometeon team.



After the unfortunate Sunday in Magny-Cours, following the excellent podium finish (P2) in Race-1, Michael Rinaldi wants to get back in the fight for victory on the track where he secured in 2020 his first career win in the World Superbike Championship aboard the Go Eleven team’s Ducati Panigale V4R.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“It’s always special to race at Aragon, in front of my family, friends, and Spanish fans. It’s a Home GP for me, and that’s why I’m eager to get on the track. Motorland is a very beautiful but also very demanding circuit. We’ve always had a good feeling with the bike on this track, so the goal is to work well from Friday morning and have fun.”



Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“We go to Aragon with confidence. It’s a track I really like, and the tests we did three weeks ago helped us to have a good starting base. We are aware of our potential, so I can’t wait to get on the track and give it my all, as always.”



WorldSSP

With three rounds left to go and 150 points at stake, Nicolò Bulega and the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team’s Ducati Panigale V2 are firmly at the top of the standings with a 60-point lead over Manzi (Yamaha). Also in WorldSSP, Ducati leads the Manufacturer’s standings with 395 points and a 64-point advantage over Yamaha.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“I’m happy to return to Aragon, where we’ll try to replicate the good weekend we had in Magny-Cours. We had the opportunity to test for two days at Motorland, but I must admit that the lack of references and suboptimal track conditions didn’t provide us with extremely clear indications. That’s why I can’t wait to get on my Panigale V2 to finally have tangible references with the other Supersport riders.”