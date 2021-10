Team Suzuki Press Office – October 9.

Yoshimura SERT Motul has just won the 2021 Endurance World Championship at the Autodrom Most circuit in the Czech Republic!

Team riders Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli raced the factory GSX-R1000R to Suzuki’s 17th EWC title by finishing third in the fourth and final round of the series, the 6 Hours of Most, completing a total of 212 laps.

Full report and photos to follow…