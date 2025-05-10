Zach Osborne Joins Beta USA as MX Brand Ambassador

Beta USA is proud to welcome Zach Osborne as the company’s newest Brand Ambassador. In his new role, Osborne will contribute to the brand’s growth by assisting with bike testing, working closely with Beta’s riders, and attending select events across the country to promote the Beta name.

Osborne brings a wealth of experience to the team. A household name in the racing world, his professional career spans over 16 years and includes four major U.S. championships. He was crowned the AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class Champion in 2020 and claimed both the 250SX East and 250MX Championships in 2017. His career highlights also include 20 AMA Pro Motocross 250 Class podiums, 7 wins in the 250 class, and 4 victories in the 450 class. Following his Supercross and Motocross retirement, Osborne returned to full-time racing in 2022 in the off-road world as well in GNCC competition.

“I’m honored to be a part of the Beta family. They are carving out a neat spot as a brand in our sport, and I’m excited for their future. I hope I can add momentum to the great work they are already doing and have some fun along the way,” said Osborne.

Tim Pilg from Beta USA, “I am very happy to have Zach be a part of our special company. Our race team has already been very successful these past couple seasons in all aspects of events and Zach will be able to add even more to that success. We not only have him working on the racing side of things but also in attending some different ride events and representing the Beta brand as well in a fun way. It is going to be a great year!”