$10 Million in Contingency Support for 2024 Pro Motocross Championship

W.Va. (February 16, 2024) – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the financial contribution that will be made available by competing manufacturers this summer during the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Collectively, GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha have combined to providein posted contingency awards for racers this summer. The addition of Triumph Motorcycles to the starting gate for the 2024 season adds an eighth manufacturer to American motocross competition and the storied British brand is currently in the process of developing its own contingency program that will bring even more financial benefits to racers.

The contingency resources contribute to the growing financial investment around the SuperMotocross World Championship, which features nearly $26 million in combined OEM contingency across the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Pro Motocross Championship, and the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final, in addition to the more than $10 million in prize money up for grabs across each respective championship and postseason.

“Thanks to a steadfast financial commitment from our competing manufacturers, the competitive foundation of the Pro Motocross Championship, and the SuperMotocross World Championship as a whole, is healthier than ever, with the primary intent to benefit our highly skilled athletes,” said Roy Janson, Commissioner of Motocross, MX Sports Pro Racing. “In Pro Motocross alone we’ve seen an increase of more than one million dollars in OEM contingency for the upcoming season and are eagerly anticipating a further diversification of motorcycles in our paddock with the addition of Triumph Racing. Under the unified effort that is the SMX League, the sport is bigger and better than ever, with a bright future ahead as organizers and manufacturers alike continue to prioritize the very individuals who make SMX the premier level of off-road racing by laying it all on the line each and every weekend.”