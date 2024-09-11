$114000 raised to provide Academic Scholarships to Spouses and Children of U.S. Military Service Members and First Responders

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE’S NATIONAL OWNERS RIDE RAISES OVER $114,000 FOR FOLDS OF HONOR

Funds Raised to Benefit Nonprofit Organization’s Efforts to Provide Academic Scholarships to the Spouses and Children of U.S. Military Service Members and First Responders Who Have Fallen or Been Disabled While Serving Our Country and Communities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – September 10, 2024 – Indian Motorcycle , America’s First Motorcycle Company, is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of its recent charity ride in partnership with Folds of Honor , a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders with life-changing educational scholarships. Rallying its owners’ community, the event brought together hundreds of motorcyclists from across the country, garnering over 1,200 total donations for more than $114,000.

The ride, which spanned across multiple Indian Motorcycle Riders Groups across the U.S., was designed to raise funds for Folds of Honor; with every $5,000 raised accounting for one full scholarship for the families of fallen or disabled veterans and first responders. Thanks to the generous support of participants, sponsors, and local communities, Indian Motorcycle not only met but significantly surpassed its initial fundraising goal of $50,000.

“We’re incredibly thankful for our amazing community of owners. This event has truly demonstrated the strength of our collective spirit and the significant impact we can make when we unite for a great cause,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “A heartfelt thanks to our Owners Group chapter presidents for spearheading their local rides and to all participating owners for showcasing the true power of the Indian Motorcycle community.”

For nearly 20 years, Folds of Honor has provided educational support to the families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. Folds of Honor has awarded more than 52,000 educational scholarships totaling approximately $244 million in educational impact. A total of 91% of donated funds go directly to scholarships. Providing 45% of all scholarships to minority students, the organization is significantly impacting educational opportunities by fostering diversity and empowerment within academia.

“We are so grateful to Indian Motorcycle, its outstanding team and the owners that participated in the charity ride benefitting our recipients,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “The Indian Motorcycle Riders Groups throughout the country have stepped up to change lives through education. It’s a benevolent group that wants to make a difference, and they have.”

The Folds of Honor charity ride serves as one of many events featuring the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG). With approximately 177 chapters and 7,500 riders from around the country, IMRG hosts hundreds of rides and events each year for members and general motorcycle riders alike.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America’s First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship.

ABOUT FOLDS OF HONOR

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 52,000 scholarships totaling about $244 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.