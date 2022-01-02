2021 AMA MOTOCROSS WRAP-UP

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 31.

Rounds 7-12 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship from the Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports and BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki teams.

Round 7. Washougal, Washington:

Max Anstie delivered another top-10 moto finish with a strong day on his Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports/ Suzuki RM-Z450 and Anstie’s teammate Brandon Hartranft put in fast back-to-back moto rides at the scenic track for round seven of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Series back in July. In the 250 class, Suzuki Rookie Dilan Schwartz turned in his career-best pro finish with a top-10 placing aboard his BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki RM-Z250

Anstie also put in impressive moto rides on the deceptively slick track. He quickly got reacquainted with the fast line around Washougal to put in two consistent rides.

“Progress was made at Washougal,” was how Anstie summed up round seven. “I rode well in Moto 1 and came out with a ninth-place finish. In Moto 2 I fought hard and ended up 12th. We will keep pushing and we’ll get some testing done in the break to be ready to come back stronger at Unadilla.”