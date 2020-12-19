Team Suzuki Press Office – December 19.

A new updated schedule has been announced this week for the 2021 Monster Energy FIM/ AMA Supercross Championship that will see a total of 17 rounds from January 16th to May 1st.

Due to the uncertainty of the ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the original calendar now features several back-to-back rounds and Saturday and Tuesday races included.

The updates, announced by promoters Feld Entertainment, include three consecutive rounds in Georgia at Atlanta Motor Speedway and an added round at Salt Lake City in Utah. The original rounds in Arizona have been cancelled and replaced with Orlando in Florida.

Other revisions include the East/ West 250cc class series: The opening seven rounds will include East class, the following eight, the West class; and then the penultimate 16th round at Salt Lake City on April 24th will be East class again. The series finale on May 1st for Salt Lake City 2 sees both classes come together.

2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule (@ December 19th):

Round 1: Houston, Texas (East) NRG Stadium Saturday, January 16

Round 2: Houston, Texas (East) NRG Stadium Tuesday, January 19

Round 3: Houston, Texas (East) NRG Stadium Saturday, January 23

Round 4: Indianapolis, Indiana (East) Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, January 30

Round 5: Indianapolis, Indiana (East) Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday, February 2

Round 6: Indianapolis, Indiana (East) Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, February 6

Round 7: Orlando, Florida (East) Camping World Stadium Saturday, February 13

Round 8: Orlando, Florida (West) Camping World Stadium Saturday, February 20

Round 9: Daytona Beach, Florida (West) Daytona Int. Speedway Saturday, March 6

Round 10: Arlington, Texas (West) AT&T Stadium Saturday, March 13

Round 11: Arlington, Texas (West) AT&T Stadium Tuesday, March 16

Round 12: Arlington, Texas (West) AT&T Stadium Saturday, March 20

Round 13: Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, April 10

Round 14: Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Tuesday, April 13

Round 15: Atlanta, Georgia (West) Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, April 17

Round 16: Salt Lake City, Utah (East) Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, April 24

Round 17: Salt Lake City, Utah (W/E) Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, May 1