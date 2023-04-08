2023 Bagger Racing League starts at Pittsburg International Race Complex

America’s Best Bagger Racing Just Got Better as Top Industry Sponsors Commit Ahead of 2023 Season

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, April 6th, 2023 (Global Release) – Bagger Racing League, North America’s premier racing league for custom and performance V-Twin motorcycles today announced a blue-chip roster of industry and race class sponsors ahead of its first race at the Pittsburg International Race Complex May 6th and 7th. Now in its 3rd season, Bagger Racing League continues to provide the best race classes, volume of competitors, and pure racing action over any other race series of its kind.

Following the success of the past two seasons, the world’s largest distributor of aftermarket accessories in the powersports industry, Drag Specialties will return as the title sponsor of each Battle of the Baggers 2023 series race in Pittsburg (May 6-7) South Beloit, IL (Jul 15-16) and Rosamond, CA (Nov 18-19). In Pittsburg, the region’s top dealership, Newcastle Harley-Davidson has signed on as the presenting sponsor and will host a special “Festival of Speed” pre-race party on Friday, May 5th.

“We’re thrilled to have Drag Specialties back as the title sponsor for all three Battle of the Baggers series races and for Newcastle Harley-Davidson to be the presenting and host sponsor of our race series kick-off in Pittsburg,” said Rob Buydos, BRL Founder & Producer. “For the past two years, we have seen bagger racing evolve from a grass roots, industry movement to one of the hottest genres of motorcycle racing in the country.” “It’s truly special to partner with all these leading companies based on where the culture, industry and sport of V-Twin motorcycling is hot and only keeps growing.”

Together with Drag Specialties and Newcastle Harley-Davidson, these leading companies below will continue to help grow Bagger Racing League through their collective audiences while capitalizing on exciting growth opportunities. Each brand is well positioned to maximize the value of their sponsorship with Bagger Racing League through media coverage, onsite activations, content creation and lead generation initiatives.

Special Thanks to 2023 Bagger Racing League Sponsors:

Andrews Products: Industry leader in camshafts, transmission gears and title sponsor of Big Twin class.

Bridgestone Tires: The best motorcycle tires for your specific bike, surface, and style.

Cometic: Leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for multiple industries.

DP Brakes: The only aftermarket manufacturer developing and producing sintered metal brake pads.

Dunlop Tires: The largest supplier of original equipment and replacement motorcycle tires in the US.

ICON Motorsports: The world’s leading street based protective motorcycle apparel brand.

Klotz Synthetics: Trusted by performance enthusiasts as the best lubrication product on the market.

Metzeler Tires: Designed to ensure the best performance and title sponsor of Pro Stock Bagger class.

NAMZ Cycle Products: Leading provider in electrical, lighting and title sponsor of Bagger GP class.

Zippers Performance: Award winning parts and title sponsor of American Twins Unlimited class.

Together with its sponsors, Bagger Racing League plans to deliver a fun, motorcycle festival environment at each race complete with camping, world-class racing, stunt, and bike shows, great food & beverage offerings as well as local vendors, music, and live entertainment. For more information on Bagger Racing League, or to become a sponsor, log onto www.baggerracing.com or contact Lon Nordbye at [email protected]