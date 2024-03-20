2024 WorldSBK: BMW Motorrad Motorsport aims to build on promising start at Barcelona

Barcelona. Following the season opener in Australia, the FIM Superbike World Championship has returned to Europe. Next weekend (22nd to 24th March), BMW Motorrad Motorsport is gearing up for the second racing event of the year at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (ESP). There, the four factory riders and the two teams, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and Bonovo action BMW Racing Team, aim to continue the positive momentum from Phillip Island (AUS).

In February, Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) clinched his first podium as a BMW Motorrad WorldSBK factory rider by finishing third in the Superpole Race there. The BMW M 1000 RR was in the leading group in every session, and Michael van der Mark (NED), Garrett Gerloff (USA) and Scott Redding (GBR) ensured that all factory riders were represented in the top ten in the races.

To prepare for the Barcelona racing weekend, both teams, along with the four riders, conducted a two-day test at the same venue last week. The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Test Team was also present to support the two teams in their preparations.

Quotes ahead of the Barcelona round.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: “The results from the season opener in Australia give us a lot of momentum heading into the second race weekend in Barcelona. Of course, Phillip Island is a very unique track, and now the deck is being reshuffled. However, also the insights from the Barcelona test last week have left us feeling optimistic. There we were able to see the pace of our BMW M 1000 RR again. Now, the challenge is to convert this into corresponding results during the race weekend. Qualifying forms the crucial foundation for the races, and our goal is to secure strong starting positions with all four riders. If the race pace also is strong, this is the base for successful races in this extremely competitive field. In the past, Barcelona hasn’t necessarily been one of the tracks that suit us best, but we have worked hard and approach the weekend with confidence.”

Garrett Gerloff (#31 BMW M 1000 RR, Bonovo action BMW Racing Team): “I’m really looking forward to this weekend in Barcelona. It’s a track that I really enjoy and where I’ve had success in the past so I can’t wait to get there and seeing if we can have a really good weekend. The BMW M 1000 RR felt good at the test and there are still a couple of things that I want to improve but all in all I think we have a strong package and I’m looking forward to starting the weekend.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu (#54 BMW M 1000 RR, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team): “I think it will not be an easy race weekend for me because we need further improve tyre life but the test was also very positive, we also worked on race pace and that was very good. We are still not at really 100 per cent but I am learning the bike every day and we are improving. My general feeling is not bad. This race weekend will be very important for me. I try to make it to the podium and my big target is to win the race because I never won at Catalunya before. I hope we will win this weekend, I will try to do my best.”

Scott Redding (#45 BMW M 1000 RR, Bonovo action BMW Racing Team): “The Barcelona weekend will be an interesting one. We know that it’s not one of our stronger circuits on the calendar. Obviously having a test last week we were able to work on the bike set-up, trying to improve our weak points which is always good. Everyone is working super hard to do the best that we can. The race weekend is always different so we need to see with track conditions and weather. Hopefully we can have some better results than at Phillip Island, trying to get back on track and keep improving.”

Michael van der Mark (#60 BMW M 1000 RR, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team): “It’s nice to go out on track and have another race weekend. It’s good that we had a test there last week and I think we are quite ready for the race weekend. We have a good base, we just have to work on details. Barcelona circuit is a fantastic race track. I think one of the key things to work on is to get a full race distance out of the tyres, mainly the front. It will be interesting but I’m looking forward to it. I had a good feeling at the test and also in Australia, we have seen how strong we can be. I can’t wait to race again and to fight for the best positions.”