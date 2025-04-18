2025 Customer Race Support & Contingency Program BMW Motorrad USA

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – April 17, 2025…BMW Motorrad USA is proud to announce its motorcycle customer race support program for the 2025 racing season. Customer racing has been an important part of BMW motorcycle ownership since the very first 2-wheel BMW came off the production line in 1923 and continues today with entries in multiple series across the country.

The BMW Motorrad USA Customer Race Support & Contingency Program is specifically designed to reward outstanding BMW Motorrad customer racing performances in the MotoAmerica Stock 1000 National Championship and key club series across the U.S. during the 2025 racing season. In addition to the financial reward opportunity, BMW Motorrad USA also provides remote data support for enrolled, eligible BMW racers through BMW Motorrad Race Engineering Support provided by Steve Weir.

“After an amazing 2024 season supporting racers across the country with unparalleled results totaling 20 Class Championships, 2 National Championships and the Canadian Superbike Championships, I look forward to supporting BMW racers in what is already starting off to be another incredible season with BMW Motorrad. BMW is the only manufacturer providing this level of race support to amateur, expert and professional racers across North America. Join us on the grid this year as we dominate the podium at all levels of racing!” said Steve Weir, BMW Motorrad Customer Racing Support Engineer.

For full details of the BMW Motorrad USA Announces 2025 Customer Race Support & Contingency Program, requirements, qualifying classes and races as well as the application link for the Contingency Program may be found at:

www.bmwmotorcycles.com/en/experience/stories/sport/bmw-motorrad-usa-customer-racing-program-.html

Eligible Motorcycles.

Models & Model ears 2026 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 M 1000 RR P P P P P n/a S 1000 RR P P P P P P R nineT P P P P P P

Eligible Series and Classes.

Eligible Series Eligible Class MotoAmerica Stock 1000 AFM Formula Pacific AHRMA Battle of the Twins I ASRA Team Challenge GTO CCS Unlimited GP CMRA Formula 1 CRA 1000 GT CVMA The Shootout MRA Race of the Rockies OMRRA/WMRRA Formula Ultra WERA Nationals WERA A Superbike WERA Sprint WERA A Superbike

2025 Program Rewards.

Potential Payouts: MotoAmerica Stock 1000

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5TH $3,000 $2,500 $2,000 $1,250 $1,000

Potential Payouts: Series / Classes as listed in the table above

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th $800.00 $600.00 $450.00 $300.00 $200.00

How to enroll in the BMW Motorrad USA Customer Race Contingency Program.

To enroll in the Contingency Program, all riders must complete the New Vendor Process to receive reward payments from the program. There are two key steps to complete to be eligible for Customer Race Contingency Reward Payouts in 2025 and the future.

First, submit your application through racesupportprogram.bmwmotorcyclesevents.com. A step-by-step guide will be shared once teams/riders have registered. Second, complete the application process to be considered active in the 2025 Customer Race Contingency program and to be eligible to receive reward payments.

Remote Customer Race Engineering Support

To receive remote customer race engineering support, racers must be enrolled in the BMW Motorrad USA Customer Race Contingency Program and actively competing in eligible series on eligible BMW motorcycles. This support consists of pre-race data set up that is tailored for each racetrack, racers style and pace based on data sourced from the large community of BMW Motorrad Customer Racers and shared through Steve Weir, BMW Motorrad USA Customer Race Engineering Support.

Jayson Uribe on his OrangeCat Racing BMW M 1000 RR in MotoAmerica Stock 1000. Photo by Brian J. Nelson

