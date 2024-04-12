AMA HALL OF FAMER RICKY JOHNSON NAMED LEGEND OF THE SPORT AT 2024 QUAIL MOTORCYCLE GATHERING

Johnson to share inspiring stories from his career at renowned motorcycle event

Carmel, Calif. (April 10, 2024) – The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is proud to announce that it will honor AMA Motorcross and Supercross icon Ricky Johnson as its Legend of the Sport on Saturday, May 4, at the acclaimed The Quail Golf Club. The highly anticipated two-wheel event will celebrate motorcycles from the past, present and future, featuring over 300 on display, as well as a family-friendly environment with diverse offerings from food trucks and local vendors.

Born in El Cajon, California, Richard “Ricky” Johnson Jr. grew up in an avid motorcycling household and was gifted his first mini-bike by his father at three years old. The young Johnson instantly found his passion and went on to earn his professional license at just 16 years old.

Johnson quickly made a name for himself in the sport and won his first 250cc class national championship in 1984 as part of the Yamaha factory motocross team, but he was just getting started. He dominated the 1987 season and won both the 250cc and 500cc championships. That same year, Johnson won the Superbowl of Motorcross at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He was also a member of the winning American team that dominated the Motocross des Nations races over multiple years.

After competing at the highest level of motorcycle racing, Johnson went on to garner further success in off-road and stock car racing. He won the treacherous Baja 1000 twice and was named the American Speed Association stock car series Rookie of the Year in 1999. Johnson was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2012. He remains involved in motorsports and has turned his focus to inspiring the next generation of American motorcycle racers and enthusiasts.

“I am thrilled to be honored at this year’s event,” said Johnson. “The Quail has such a diverse selection of motorcycles, new and old, and I can’t wait to swap stories with fellow riders on the lawn.”

The Quail Motorcycle Gathering event kicks off with The Quail Ride on Friday, May 3, where participants will enjoy a 100-mile ride through the backroads of the stunning Monterey Peninsula and parade laps around WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. They will also participate in lunch and dinner with other riders and enthusiasts.

“We are proud to honor Ricky Johnson as our 2024 Legend of the Sport for his passion and immense success in motorsports,” said Kai Lerman, managing director at The Quail Golf Club. “Legend of the Sport is meant to honor iconic individuals that have made significant contributions to motorcycling, and we could not think of anyone more deserving of this title.”

The main event set for May 4 will celebrate four featured classes, including the 25th Anniversary of Suzuki Hayabusa, the 30th Anniversary of the Ducati 916, the 100th Anniversary of the American Motorcyclist Association and Vespa, highlighting several decades from the famous Italian scooter brand. There will also be more than 10 traditional classes that feature bikes of different styles, brands and decades.

The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is a family-and pet-friendly event. Tickets are now on sale and range from a $70 general admission ticket to a $185 VIP credential. Admission for children ages 13-18 is $25 and free for children 12 and younger.

Tickets are available at www.axs.com/festivals/514045. For more information, visit www.peninsula.com/en/signature-events and follow the action on Facebook and Instagram, @TheQuailEvents.