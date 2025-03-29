Aprilia Racing busy in the USA for the third round of the season

MARCO BEZZECCHI AND LORENZO SAVADORI, SUBBING FOR JORGE MARTÍN, HEAD TO TEXAS
Aprilia Racing is ready to get back into action on the Circuit Of The Americas for the third round of the season. This is a track where the manufacturer from Noale dominated with authority in 2024. They took home pole position with a new track time record, victory in the sprint race, triumph in the long race, and the race fast lap.

For Marco Bezzecchi, the Texan weekend will be an important chance to confirm the progress demonstrated during the first two races of the season and to aim for a significant result. The Italian rider boasts two podiums in Austin – third in Moto2 in 2021 and third in Moto3 in 2018.

Lorenzo Savadori will also be on the track, fresh from a complicated weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo due to a sub-dislocation of the left shoulder suffered in Q1. The Italian rider, replacing the injured Jorge Martín, will continue working on development of the RS-GP25, tackling the Austin track for the first time in his career.

The Circuit of The Americas is 5,51 km long with an anti-clockwise direction and it has a total of 20 turn, 9 right-handers and 11 left-handers. One of its features is a height difference of almost 41 metres at the end of the main straight, followed by a left-handed corner.
I’m happy to go to Austin, especially because I want to make up for the last race. It will be a challenging track, the most physically demanding on the MotoGP calendar, but I’m very motivated. I’m really looking forward to this weekend with my team – we’re getting to know each other better and things are moving in the right direction.
Just like Argentina, Austin is a track where I’ve never ridden, and it is known to be a tough and rather physically demanding circuit. After my injury in Argentina, I’m still not at 100% fitness, but I’ll continue to give it my all. I can’t wait to try out this fantastic track and continue development on the RS-GP25 to improve it even more.

