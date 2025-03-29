Aprilia Racing busy in the USA for the third round of the season

Aprilia Racing is ready to get back into action on the Circuit Of The Americas for the third round of the season. This is a track where the manufacturer from Noale dominated with authority in 2024. They took home pole position with a new track time record, victory in the sprint race, triumph in the long race, and the race fast lap. For Marco Bezzecchi, the Texan weekend will be an important chance to confirm the progress demonstrated during the first two races of the season and to aim for a significant result. The Italian rider boasts two podiums in Austin – third in Moto2 in 2021 and third in Moto3 in 2018. Lorenzo Savadori will also be on the track, fresh from a complicated weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo due to a sub-dislocation of the left shoulder suffered in Q1. The Italian rider, replacing the injured Jorge Martín, will continue working on development of the RS-GP25, tackling the Austin track for the first time in his career. The Circuit of The Americas is 5,51 km long with an anti-clockwise direction and it has a total of 20 turn, 9 right-handers and 11 left-handers. One of its features is a height difference of almost 41 metres at the end of the main straight, followed by a left-handed corner.