Aprilia Racing improves in the Jerez sprint race

It was a sprint race with positive notes for Aprilia Racing at Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, with Marco Bezzecchi finishing eighth and Lorenzo Savadori, called on to sub for the injured Jorge Martín, crossing the line in nineteenth place. From Q1, Marco Bezzecchi demonstrated a clear improvement as compared with Friday, earning a spot in Q2 thanks to a good time-attack. After starting from the eleventh spot on the grid, Bezzecchi rode a consistent race, making up a few positions in the early stages and finishing eighth as the first Aprilia over the line. Lorenzo Savadori, on the other hand, was forced to end his Q1 early due to a bad crash which, luckily, did not result in any physical consequences. In the race, the Italian rider – subbing for Jorge Martín – finished in nineteenth place.