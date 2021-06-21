Back-to-Back Podiums at American Flat Track Remington Park

Daniels got a great start in his Semi and showed strength straight away by challenging Friday night’s winner. He ultimately finished second to secure a front-row start for the Main Event. After the green light, the defending champ was third into turn one. He tried to make a break with the frontrunners but got caught up in a multi-rider scrap, which included his teammate. On Lap 9, Dallas reclaimed third and then put some distance between himself and the competition to secure another podium finish at the OKC Mile. Although he was hoping for a win on his 18th birthday, the third-place finish helped maintain his six-point lead in the championship.

Starting from the third row after a tough Semi race, Rush got a good start in sixth and quickly joined the fight for the final podium spot. The veteran jockeyed for position in the multi-rider battle but ultimately was shuffled back to sixth with five laps to go. Rush kept pushing and narrowly missed that top-five finish at the line.

Another hot day in Oklahoma City made for challenging conditions at the OKC Mile II. The Mission SuperTwins team had a better start to the day but struggled on a dusty, slippery track in the Semi and Main Event. Carlile worked his way from 10th to eighth before the halfway mark. Towards the end of the race, he started to lose a little pace as his eyes filled up with dust, and he was shuffled to ninth. The “Flying Tomato” soldiered on and reclaimed eighth in the final laps. His teammate Beach also had a tough Main Event but fought his way back from last place to ninth.

Estenson Racing heads to Lima, Ohio, next weekend for Round 7 of the Progressive American Flat Track Championship at the legendary Lima Half-Mile on June 25.