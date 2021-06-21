Back-to-Back Podiums at American Flat Track Remington Park

Estenson Racing’s Dallas Daniels scored his second-consecutive podium finish aboard his Yamaha YZ450F at Remington Park, finishing third in last night’s Progressive American Flat Track AFT Singles Main Event at the OKC Mile II. Mikey Rush rallied back from a third-row start, crossing the line just outside the top five in sixth. On the Mission SuperTwins side of the tent, Kolby Carlile and JD Beach broke the top 10, finishing eighth and ninth, respectively.
Daniels got a great start in his Semi and showed strength straight away by challenging Friday night’s winner. He ultimately finished second to secure a front-row start for the Main Event. After the green light, the defending champ was third into turn one. He tried to make a break with the frontrunners but got caught up in a multi-rider scrap, which included his teammate. On Lap 9, Dallas reclaimed third and then put some distance between himself and the competition to secure another podium finish at the OKC Mile. Although he was hoping for a win on his 18th birthday, the third-place finish helped maintain his six-point lead in the championship.
Starting from the third row after a tough Semi race, Rush got a good start in sixth and quickly joined the fight for the final podium spot. The veteran jockeyed for position in the multi-rider battle but ultimately was shuffled back to sixth with five laps to go. Rush kept pushing and narrowly missed that top-five finish at the line.
Another hot day in Oklahoma City made for challenging conditions at the OKC Mile II. The Mission SuperTwins team had a better start to the day but struggled on a dusty, slippery track in the Semi and Main Event. Carlile worked his way from 10th to eighth before the halfway mark. Towards the end of the race, he started to lose a little pace as his eyes filled up with dust, and he was shuffled to ninth. The “Flying Tomato” soldiered on and reclaimed eighth in the final laps. His teammate Beach also had a tough Main Event but fought his way back from last place to ninth.
Estenson Racing heads to Lima, Ohio, next weekend for Round 7 of the Progressive American Flat Track Championship at the legendary Lima Half-Mile on June 25.
Estenson Racing Team Manager
“The second day here in Oklahoma City started off a little better for us. The guys were a little more competitive in practice and qualifying. We thought we had the potential to have better results today, and the guys fought hard. Although the results didn’t show, I do think that we were a little better. We were definitely hoping to make a bigger step tonight, but we just weren’t able to. So we’ll leave here, regroup and come back for a better result next weekend at Lima.”
Estenson Racing AFT Singles
“It was definitely a crazy race. We made a shock change before the Main Event, and it took me a while to figure out how to ride it differently. I finally was able to build a bit of a gap, but by then, the leaders were long gone. It’s hard to be disappointed with a podium, but I really wanted to win tonight. It’s awesome for the team though, everyone works their butts off, so I’m happy to reward them with a podium. All in all, it was a good points night on a tricky track. We’ll move on to Lima next weekend and do better.”
Estenson Racing AFT Singles
“I had a decent night two at the OKC Mile. We struggled a little bit on setup and tried some stuff going into the Semi, but kind of went the wrong direction. We went back the other way for the Main Event, and it was a lot better. Starting on the third row was pretty difficult, so I’m super happy to come from the third row to get sixth. We’ll keep our head high, keep chipping away and get ready for Lima next week. The team did a great job making the changes I wanted on the bike. I’m looking forward to getting back at it at Lima next weekend.”
Estenson Racing Mission SuperTwins
“I had a tough day here at the OKC Mile II and didn’t have the race I wanted to. Today they took a lot of the material off the track, and it was a lot more slippery. We tried a lot of stuff all day, and we came away with a decent setup for the Main Event. I was able to get going, but it was so dusty that my eyes filled up with dust, and by the end of the race, I could hardly see at all and had to drop my pace a bit. I was able to finish in eighth place tonight and learn a few things. I’m happy that we get to race again next weekend, and I’m really looking forward to Lima.”
Estenson Racing Mission SuperTwins
“It was another tough day for us in Oklahoma City. The track was a little smoother today compared to yesterday but more brushed off, so it was pretty slippery. We kept working hard but still struggled. We’re going to go back to work and try for a better result at Lima.”