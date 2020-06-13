Be the King of Staten Island with Torch Eyewear Official Sunglasses of American Flat Track

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 11, 2020) – American Flat Track and Torch Eyewear proudly announced today a freshly-penned partnership naming Torch The Official Sunglasses of American Flat Track.

This Florida-based company marries the precision of an American design team with unparalleled craftsmanship and experience of its development team in Italy to produce a world-class product that is backed by generations of industry knowledge. Manufactured to the highest quality standards, Torch products proudly surpass industry standards for optical quality and impact resistance, making them the perfect tool for use on AFT’s racetracks.

Torch’s growing list of brand ambassadors boasts a diverse group of accomplished athletes, most recent being reigning AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines champion Briar Bauman. Additional Torch athletes include multiple PGA Tour athletes, most notably two-time World Golf Championship winner Ian Poulter, as well as Bass Pro Tour competitors Dean Rojas and Kelly Jordan.

“Torch is a new and exciting player in the premium eyewear market and we are delighted to be working with them,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “Torch sunglasses incorporate proven technology for extreme conditions and for this reason we have equipped our Competition Department with them ahead of the start of the 2020 season.”

“Torch Eyewear is proud and completely honored to partner with the best dirt track racing series and riders in the world,” said Louis Wellen, CEO of Torch Eyewear. “American Flat Track is known as one of the most historic championship racing series in motorsports. Torch Eyewear takes this partnership to heart and will run the distance to stand behind AFT.”

American Flat Track will kick off its 2020 season with the first-ever Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18.