Benny Bloss with a Supercross Top Ten Result in Philadelphia

Back for the second race of the historic four-round Northeast swing, Philadelphia—known as the city of brotherly love—hosted Round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The weather definitely showed no love, despite chilly temps and the call for rain, the Beta USA Factory Team kept things rolling with solid results. Both Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenburg had strong rides in the heat race, transferring to the main in fourth and seventh place, respectively. In the main event after the first lap, Benny was in sixth and Mitchell was in eleventh. As the race went on, Mitchell made some passes to get into seventh place with both riders running in the top ten. They battled for seventh place and swapped positions a couple of times. Halfway through the race, Bloss lost touch a bit, falling to tenth place, but with five minutes left he would get back up into ninth place, where he would finish for his fourth straight top ten finish. Mitchell, unfortunately, started experiencing arm pump halfway through the race and would hold on for eleventh place. This was one of the best collective results in the short history of the Liqui Moly Beta Race team in Supercross.
Results:
Benny Bloss » 9th Place » 450 SX
Mitchell Oldenburg » 11th Place » 450 SX
Factory 450 RX
“Philly was a great overall day for me. I had my season best qualifying and heat race finishes. The main event was very up and down. I ran up toward the front for a bit but struggled in the middle of the race, falling out of the top ten. Thankfully, I pulled it back to get to 9th for my fourth top ten in a row. I’m really happy with my riding and the progress of the bike. Very excited for these last four rounds to keep improving.”
Factory 450 RX
“The track got pretty rutted & rough, which I feel suits my riding really well! My pace was really good at the beginning of the race, but unfortunately, just after halfway, I pumped up pretty badly. I don’t get arm pump very often, but we’ll take the positives from the weekend and look forward to East Rutherford!”
