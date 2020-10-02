Beta Re-signs Thorn Devlin to compete in GNCC & NEPG Series as well East Hare Scramble events

Beta Racing is happy to announce that Thorn Devlin has signed a two year contract to continue racing for the Beta USA Factory Race Team. He will compete in the GNCC & NEPG Series, as well as select East Hare Scramble events. Thorn rides a Beta 250 RR Race Edition bike in GNCC XC2 Class & 4-Stroke RR bike in the NEPG. He has found the podium in the NEPG series and is currently the points leader with one event to go in the AMA East Hare Scrambles Championship Series. “We are excited to have Thorn back on the team for the next two years. He is a talented rider who competes hard at every event. Thorn has a terrific attitude and represents the Beta Factory Race Team extremely well.” said Rodney Smith, Beta USA Race Team Manager. “I am pleased to extend my contract with Beta Racing.” Devlin said. “My first year with Beta has truly been a joy. I look forward to furthering our progress and having the opportunity to represent Beta USA for the next two years.”