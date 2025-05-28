Beta USA Announces New National Headquarters

Beta USA is proud to announce the opening of its brand-new national headquarters, a major milestone in the company’s continued expansion and commitment to serving the off-road and trials riding community across the United States.

The new headquarters significantly expands Beta USA’s footprint, providing increased capacity for spare parts distribution, motorcycle warehousing, a modern office complex, the race and technical departments, and a cutting-edge dealer technical training classroom designed to provide hands-on education and support for Beta’s expanding dealer network. This state-of-the-art facility reflects the company’s rapid growth over the past decade and reinforces its long-term investment in rider support, dealer partnerships, and brand excellence.

The facility features:

  • A larger and more efficient warehouse for motorcycle and parts distribution
  • Expanded office space for sales, marketing, and technical departments
  • Larger department for technical and race teams to operate
  • A dedicated service and training center for dealer support and technician education
  • Room to grow Beta USA’s operations for future model lines and rider programs
  • A studio for the marketing department to photograph motorcycles and accessories for publishing to digital platforms and print.
  • An engine dyno room for testing

Here is a look around our new home:

The foyer with a museum of vintage and historical significant Beta Motorcycles

One of the many upstairs offices

Parts Manager’s Office

Outdoor Patio Space

Employee Break Room

Weight Room and Workout Space

Lower Hallway with a Beta Historical Timeline

Parts Assembly Area

The Technical Service Department

Classroom for Technical Training and Dealer Education

Suspension & Technical Department

Engine Dyno Room

In-House Studio for photographing Motorcycles & Accessories

