Billy Bolt dominates Hixpania Hard Enduro to win FIM HEWC final round

The final round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship in Spain was one to savour for Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt. In only his second event since returning from injury, the Brit dominated the Hixpania Hard Enduro from start to finish on his TE 300 to secure a highly deserved overall victory.

Eager to build on his fourth-place result from the recent Sea To Sky in Turkey, Bolt arrived in Spain feeling fitter, more confident, and hungry for success. Hitting the ground running for the Saturday morning qualification, Billy set a pace that no one could match. Fastest in the seven-kilometre time trial by an incredible 25 seconds, he topped the qualification. Heading into the evening’s straight rhythm race in Aguilar de Campoo, he focused on keeping the pace alive.

Despite a slippery wet course due to rain, Billy was tuned into the head-to-head race format on his TE 300. Easily fastest in his heat races, he soon advanced through to the final. Winning both runs, he comfortably topped the podium for the evening’s action.

With Sunday marking the culmination of the weekend’s racing with a two-hour, multi-lap race, Billy took pole position on his TE 300 as the top 10 qualifiers all lined up inside a cave to start. Immediately taking control of the race, the Husqvarna rider put in a series of fast laps to try and distance himself from the chasing pack. With the rain continuing to fall, and the course becoming increasingly slippery, Bolt remained unfazed. Building his advantage to almost seven minutes, he skilfully scaled the final hillclimb to win the Hixpania Hard Enduro in dominant fashion.

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna): "I'm beyond words with this victory. To win here like this, means so much to me. It's been a tough year with injury, and a long and difficult comeback to get to this point. I knew Sea To Sky was about getting back to racing, and I felt that if I rode like I could here, then winning was possible. All weekend I felt so good on the bike. Like my old self. Saturday went perfect, but Sunday was what it was really all about. I've lost out at this race in the past, so I knew how important the opening laps are here. I knew I had to stay in the fight in the early laps. I got tired in the middle of the race, but when the track started to clear out, I found my pace again and rode for the win. I'm so happy to have made it happen today."

Results: FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, Round Seven

Hixpania Hard Enduro: El Camino Perdido

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 5 laps, 2:08:55.93

2. Mario Roman (Sherco) 5 laps, 2:15:43.89

3. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 5 laps, 2:25:35.65

4. Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 5 laps, 2:35:51.34

5. Wade Young (GASGAS) 5 laps, 2:38:29.98

6. Mitch Brightmore (Husqvarna) 4 laps, 2:00:09.73

7. Ashton Brightmore (Husqvarna) 4 laps, 2:04:30.05

8. Teodor Kabakchiev (Sherco) 4 laps, 2:13:32.30

9. Matthew Green (KTM) 4 laps, 2:17:29.24

10. Marc Riba (KTM) 4 laps, 2:23:52.11