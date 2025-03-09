Billy Bolt rounds out dominant SuperEnduro season with victory in France

Bringing his 2025 indoor season to a close, Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt has won the final round of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship at Lievin’s Arena Stade Couvert. Having secured the world title one week prior, Bolt’s victory in France ensured that he completed the perfect season, claiming victory at all seven rounds.

Fresh off his championship-clinching performance in his hometown of Newcastle last weekend, Bolt carried his winning momentum into the final round. Blitzing the one-lap SuperPole, the Brit topped the timesheets for the fifth time this year by nearly one and a half seconds.

Race one was Bolt’s from the start, with the FE 350 racer claiming the holeshot and immediately extending his race lead. Showcasing his wild but fast riding style, Billy recovered well from some small mistakes to comfortably secure his first race victory of the evening.

Starting from the back row in race two’s reverse-grid format, it wasn’t plain sailing for Billy as he got stuck in the rocks on the first corner. The setback proved to be of little consequence, though, as Bolt put on an overtaking masterclass, quickly taking control of the race to emerge victorious again in Lievin.

Determined to round out the night on a high, Bolt took his second holeshot of the evening in race three. Despite making some mistakes on the rapidly deteriorating track, Billy comfortably took the win to secure the overall victory and prove his dominance one last time this season.

Completing the perfect season with seven overall wins from seven rounds, Billy has commanded the SuperEnduro championship for another year to finish with an advantage of 116 points. The Brit was victorious in an astonishing 19 of the 21 races contested, as well as claiming five SuperPole wins.

Billy Bolt: “That was a bit of a wild night! The track was difficult with a lot of ruts and soft ground, but I felt really good and had great speed the whole night. I did make a lot of mistakes, but my clean laps gave me a good margin for error. The first three laps of the last final were so fun, I wanted to push hard and make a statement in the last race of the year! It’s been another great season and a perfect way to end it with a SuperPole victory and three race wins. My goal is always to win and I couldn’t be happier to have done it again for the fifth year running.”

Results – 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 7, France

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 47pts

3. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 47pts

4. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 36pts

5. Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 36pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 6:42.703

2. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 10 laps, 6:58.031

3. Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 10 laps, 7:06.972

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 6:59.657

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 10 laps, 7:08.123

3. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 10 laps, 7:21.416

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 6:57.956

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 10 laps, 7:04.068

3. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 10 laps, 7:08.576

Championship Standings (After Round 7)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 429pts

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 313pts

3. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 286pts

4. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 263pts

5. Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 226pts