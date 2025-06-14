Bloss Near Top Ten Finish at Thunder Valley

Lakewood, Colorado, hosted the Thunder Valley National, which was the third round of the Pro Motocross season. This was the second outdoor motocross that the Liqui Moly Beta Race team competed in this year. Factory rider Benny Bloss bounced back from a tough round at Hangtown last weekend with some very consistent riding. Though he struggled with his starts and the beginning portion of the race in both motos, he was able to put in some quick laps on his Factory 450 RX to make up time over the course of both motos to finish in 13th place in each race, which was good for 11th place overall on the day. Also riding for the Beta Team, Bryson Gardner, took fourth place in the LCQ to qualify for the main event. He had a couple of solid motos in a stacked field to finish 25th overall at Thunder Valley. The team will race their final outdoor national at High Point Raceway in Pennsylvania this weekend.
